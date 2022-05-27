Fans label Khloe and Lamar 'soulmates' as they urge them to get back together













Khloe Kardashian and her ex-husband Lamar Odom broke up more than seven years ago but there are still fans out there hopeful they will get back together – and it’s looking like it could be more of a possibility.

Since breaking up with her baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, fans seem to think Khloe may have been dropping hints at a potential reconciliation with her ex.

Reality Titbit has all the details on the speculation as well as fans’ reactions to the idea of the couple getting back together. Check it out.

Khloe liked an old picture of the couple

According to a Reddit user, Khloe liked an old snap of her and Lamar on their wedding day with her sisters as they all smiled.

Fans were quick to comment on the post and share their opinions and excitement. One fan wrote:

Lamar has a calm energy and seems world-weary and wise. He seems pretty humble and open about his wrongs. Addiction sucks. Reddit

Another agreed saying:

I could see it being a totally different second chance, more mature romance after she’s grown up more and experienced more life, and he’s hopefully gotten things way more together. Reddit

We don’t know whether the pair will ever give things another shot but one thing seems clear: Lamar is a different person from before – and for the better.

Khloè and Lamar are soulmates and that’s on everything — Mia (@mia_cate) May 27, 2022

Lamar still has ex on his mind

We don’t know for sure about Khloe but we do know Lamar still has the Good America founder on his mind.

An insider recently told Hollywood Life:

Lamar really wants a chance with Khloe again. He doesn’t like Tristan and doesn’t think he deserves Khloe. Lamar has turned his life around. He credits everything to God. He saved him.” Hollywood Life

The source continued:

He is confident he can be the guy Khloe always wanted him to be. Lamar is not the same person he was when he nearly died in 2015. Hollywood Life

Fans urge the couple to get back together

Twitter has blown up with comments about the former couple and it seems fans are desperate for the pair to give each other another chance. One tweet read:

They were such a power couple when they worked. I’m not afraid to say I’ll always have a soft spot for Lamar. Twitter

Another hilariously tweeted about Lamar and also used the tweet to take a small jab at Khloe’s ex Tristan, saying:

If Lamar is clean and Khlo is over Trashcan, I can’t see why they can’t reconcile but that’s just me in dreamland. Twitter

Another adorably said:

I think if Lamar was clean and in regular therapy, he and Khloe could make it work. Because I for real feel like they had a one-of-a-kind love that she’s still chasing to this day. Twitter

Khloe needs lamar in her life, she used to look so happy and she even said she was happy — DJ (@IconaKardashian) May 20, 2022

