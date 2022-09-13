Fans remain convinced Justin Bieber and Kendall Jenner dated despite 'denial'











Justin Bieber has been linked to more than one Kardashian-Jenner sister, and many fans believe that the pop star dated Kendall Jenner. However, his wife, Hailey Bieber is best friends with Kendall and the star is currently dating basketball player, Devin Booker, so is there any substance to the rumors?

Fans believe there have been multiple situations that have hinted towards the pair once being more than friends.

Justin and Kendall’s sexy shoot sparked dating rumors

In March 2015, Kendall and Justin posed together for a Vogue photoshoot. One image showed the two stars sitting side by side in lounge chairs while a bare-torsoed Justin wrapped his arms around Jenner’s shoulders. This shoot made many fans think something deeper may have been going on.

In another photo, the two stars pressed against each other’s bare stomachs while Jenner ran one hand along Bieber’s abs.

They had also been spending a lot of time together at this point and the chemistry in the pictures was seemingly evident.

And despite what the pair have said, it seems people are still curious about what happened between them, with many taking to the internet to ask if they ever dated.

Biebs’ said his relationship with Jenner was “never serious”

According to E! News Kendall denied the rumors that she was dating Justin during an appearance on Nightline. “He’s a longtime friend of our family,” she said. “Everybody loves to assume things, but no.”

However, Justin said something a little different during a 2015 interview with Billboard, when the Baby singer said: “It was never serious with Kendall Jenner.” Despite it not being serious, Bieber didn’t deny that something had happened between the pair, even if it was just casual.

When Selena Gomez was dating Justin, it also came out that she allegedly didn’t like how he was planning “secret get-togethers with Kendall.” According to a report by The Things, the model and the singer even took their special friendship international, dining together at Ferdi restaurant in Paris, France without Gomez, even though she had flown there with Bieber.

There seems to be nothing there between Kendall and Bieber

Even if something was there in the past, it appears that there are definitely no lingering feelings between the pair. Kendall has been close friends with Justin’s wife, Hailey Bieber, since before the model married the singer. The two women have maintained their friendship throughout the Biebers’ marriage.

Recently, Jenner and her boyfriend, Devin Booker, have gone on several double-dates with Justin and Hailey Bieber. In March, E! News reported that the group of four was spotted having a romantic dinner together at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica.

A month prior, the two couples attended Super Bowl LVI together at the SoFi Stadium. Kendall and Devin were also recently spotted on a date together to watch the Open Tennis Finals where they appeared extremely loved up after re-kindling their romance after breaking up for two months in June.