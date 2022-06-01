Fans think Moriah Plath's new single, Weakness, is about her ex Max













Welcome to Plathville star, Moriah, who is not just a reality TV mogul but also a successful singer/songwriter. Her latest single, Weakness, seems to have fans thinking it may be about her ex, Max Kallschmidt, who we have seen multiple times on the TLC show.

Taking to his YouTube Max confirmed the split and said it’s because he needs to focus on sorting out his mental health. It appears the pair are focusing on moving on but Moriah may be making some sly digs at Max in her new single.

Reality Titbit has all the details on her new track, Weakness as well as fan’s reaction to the single. Check it out.

RELATED: Welcome To Plathville’s Kim wasn’t always conservative, she used to be ‘wild’ in college

Jack Osbourne’s Night of Terror: Bigfoot | Official Trailer | discovery+ BridTV 10272 Jack Osbourne’s Night of Terror: Bigfoot | Official Trailer | discovery+ https://i.ytimg.com/vi/lED-pSCQfW0/hqdefault.jpg 1022994 1022994 center 22403

Moriah Plath. Picture: Moriah on Her Breakup With Max | Welcome to Plathville

Is Moriah’s new song about Max?

Moriah took to her Instagram at the start of May to announce that she had a new song on the way. In the caption she shared the news and also quoted some of the lyrics saying:

You never know how strong you are till you’re flying on your own, using the wings that were broken by the one who you held close. Moriah Plath, Instagram

The star continued to open up about her feelings and it definitely seems like she is referring to Max, she explained:

Ugh I love sharing pieces of my heart with you all! Funny cause I used to be terrified of sharing something so close and personal to me.” However, she noted, “I would say these past several months have really been teaching me to be unapologetically me! Moriah Plath, Instagram

Fans react to the song

It appears that fans are also in agreeance, with many of them sharing their condolences with Moriah about the breakup. One comment said:

Beautiful Moriah I’m sad that u and Max didn’t work out.

Other comments shared the same feelings saying:

This is such an amazing song, I’m sad you and Max didn’t work out 🙁

Was listening to your song on Spotify yesterday. It’s so beautiful and your voice is so unique, I can’t wait to hear more from you.

Is Max supportive of Moriah’s new track?

Many fans of Moriah thought that Max didn’t support her in her music journey and on May 18, Max took to his Instagram story to share her new song. He captioned it “Aye, This kinda fire”

He then went on to talk about the Instagram story saying he made it because he wanted “people to see his face.”

We can assume that Welcome To Plathville fans gave him a hard time in his DM’s as he felt it important to announce that he was supportive of his ex.

WATCH WELCOME TO PLATHVILLE ON TLC TUESDAYS AT 10 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK