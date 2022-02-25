Fans think they know who Steven will pick on Joe Millionaire











We are getting close to the end of Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer now and fans are left speculating who they think the real millionaire of the two, Steven McBee, will end up picking as his final girl. He has been locking lips and having strong connections with a few of the girls throughout whilst buddy Kurt seems decided on his.

The latest episode showed the remaining six girls visiting the gent’s families and doing the hometown visits – which are usually a clear indicator of who will make it to the final – and fans are almost certain they know who Steven will pick.

Keep reading to find out who the front runners to Steven’s heart are as well as what went down during the hometown visits.

Steven McBee. Picture: Independence, Missouri native on FOX’s new ‘Joe Millionaire’

Annie and Amber are the front runners according to fans

Steven has had multiple connections throughout the series so we won’t 100% know who he picks until the end but we can safely say there is a clear top two – Steven even admitted it himself.

The bachelor has had a great relationship with Annie Jorgensen from the start and appears to like her a lot. Annie doesn’t seem to care about money and has always enjoyed their ‘cheap dates’ more, which is very attractive to Steven.

The couple has inseparable chemistry and the audience belive the connection is genuine after Annie admitted she couldn’t believe that he was the millionaire, but still wanted to carry on pursuing him.

Amber also has a great connection with him but both have admitted to holding back throughout the season Despite this, Amber still has managed to stay at the forefront of Steven’s mind.

In terms of Cara, fans think the chance of her being picked is very little now as she is still confused about who she wants to pursue, even though we are down to the final six. Fans think Cara has left it too late and the same goes for Whitney.

Watching Joe Millionaire and if Steven doesn’t end up marrying Annie I’ll be sooo pissed. — b. (@brookerowe_) February 25, 2022

What happened during the latest episode?

This week’s episode was home town visits, with Steven’s family meeting Amber, Annie, Cara and Whitney. The hometown visits are some of the most important dates on the show and the successful ones usually make it to the finale.

Steven had planned a wholesome day where the ladies spent time on his farm and even got to milk an adorable baby cow – which helped the ladies swoon over the hunky heartthrob just that little bit more.

Fans didn’t really think any of the girls stood out too much during the hometown visits but Amber seemed to fit in with the family the most. Natalie didn’t seem to enjoy farm life but she managed to keep this quiet and steven didn’t seem to notice. His family also said they thought Annie was “nice” and “genuine.”

Whitney and Calla didn’t seem to enjoy the visit too much and fans are almost certain that the final two ladies will be Amber and Annie, with the majority of viewers thinking Annie will be the winner.

The big twist at the end of the episode

At the end of the episode, as usual, fans were expecting to say goodbye to at least one of the remaining six girls, but we were shocked when an elimination didn’t happen.

Instead, the girls and Steven and Kurt had a cocktail party that was interrupted at the end by the host, Martin, who revealed a big twist that next week, the women would have to choose which of the eligible bachelors they want to pursue.

This unexpected twist should help Steven’s decision between the ladies much easier as hopefully, he will see who is really into him and who isn’t.

