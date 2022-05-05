Fans want greenlight for The Real Housewives of Orange County season 17













Bravo’s Real Housewives of Orange County is the OG housewife series of the franchise and has become the longest-running with 16 successful seasons so far. It was originally released in 2006 and has been running for almost two decades.

Season 16 has only just finished and was one of the best seasons so far and now fans are dying to know if and when season 17 will be out. Reality Titbit has all the details on the potential next series, check it out.

RHOC: Fans say Emily goes into legal ‘beast mode’ at the reunion

Trixie Motel | Official Trailer | discovery+ BridTV 9856 Trixie Motel | Official Trailer | discovery+ https://i.ytimg.com/vi/KBCGkbR7VLA/hqdefault.jpg 1006721 1006721 center 22403

Photo by: Dale Berman/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Will there be a season 17 of RHOC?

As of now, there have been no official announcements as to if season 17 has been given the green light. However, don’t panic, we would be very surprised if there wasn’t going to be another one.

The show is the first of the franchise and has been running for over 15 years with an extremely loyal and committed fanbase since day one and that doesn’t look like it will change anytime soon. The show has been a guilty pleasure for audiences and given its high views, loyal fans and its demand for more – it is very likely to continue.

If the show is renewed, like all of the other seasons it will most likely be announced in summer 2022 and will potentially be released in December 2022.

@kellydleventhal ok hear me out! This is my season 17 dream cast! Lots of strong friendships but lots of drama as well!! My friends of the show would be Alexis, Vicki and Gretchen thoughts!!!??? #RHOC 🍊 pic.twitter.com/uQ1lgxeTVG — Osullivan (@osullivan319) April 30, 2022

Who could be in season 17?

If the show does continue – fingers crossed! – we can expect to see the girls from season 16 make their return. This includes Heather Dubrow, Shannon Storm Beador, Gina Kirscheinter, Emily Simpson, Jen Armstrong and Noella Bergener.

Also, “friends” of the housewives in season 16, Jeana Keough, Lizzie Rovsek, and Nicole James could be joining the girls as more permanent cast members.

Another possibility, which fans have been discussing on Twitter, is that Tamara Judge may return. Judge was on the show as a housewife from season 3 to season 14 and has been a fan favourite from day one and they would love to see her come back.

#RHOC dream cast for season 17

Heather Dubrow and Kelly Dodd 😍 pic.twitter.com/dq8MuDIQOq — keep eating (@kimbarloww) May 2, 2022

Season 17 could be a chaotic one!

Season 16 consisted of a lot of drama – even more of a reason for season 17 to continue – Gina and Shannon seemed to fight over anything and everything this season and it has yet to be resolved.

We also got to see the start of Noella Bergener’s divorce from her husband James so we can expect to see some more of that unravel in the potential new season.

If the show is green-lit we can also expect to see more of Jen Armstrong and her husband Ryne Holliday. Their relationship has been very up and down and during the last season, the couple almost separated.

Can’t wait for the trailer! Love you @tamrajudgeOC and hope you are back for season 17 of #RHOC 🍊 pic.twitter.com/9avlqPDWnH — foxchase73 (@foxchase73) May 2, 2022

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK