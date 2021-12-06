Fans worry if Tammy Slaton is still alive after shocking 1000-lb eating habits











Fans of 1000-lb Sisters have watched Tammy Slaton battle her weight for years. But now they are seriously concerned about if she is alive after seeing her recent eating habits.

Following the dramatic weight loss of her sister Amy, Tammy has been attempting to follow in her footsteps and drop more than 600 pounds which she carries day-to-day.

Since footage of Tammy in hospital was shared on her TikTok, the worries surrounding her health have tripled tenfold, with many fans urging her to change before her health declines.

Tammy Slaton’s eating habits explored

Tammy’s diet was going well, as she managed to drop the pounds at the rehabilitation centre.

She needed to lose 100 lbs, and got her weight down to 631 pounds – meaning a loss of 50 lbs!

Despite this, Tammy revealed she would have one burger a day after leaving rehab.

Many are saying her diet needs to change. Despite promising she would stick to her rehab diet, she has admitted to a few cheat days just before her first doctor’s appointment since leaving.

Some of her fans have also noticed that she looks larger in social media posts.

Now that she has a new man in her life, Tammy’s family members are worried that she may get distracted, and therefore think her weight loss journey could be hindered.

The energy Tammy is putting into these men is what she need to put into her diet/ losing weight #1000lbSisters — 😝 (@rh_thoughts) November 30, 2021

1000-lb Sisters fans share concerns

Since Season 3 showed Tammy’s weight journey, which has involved leaving rehabilitation and having a nurse look after her at home, things don’t seem to be going too well.

When her nurse urges her to get up and walk, Tammy refuses to do so. Her nurse said she feels it is because she is scared, while Tammy revealed she will shut down if she keeps asking her to do it.

It comes after Tammy revealed she would only eat one burger a day after returning home, and put on weight again.

One viewer wrote: “Tammy is now 644.5lb she gained 50lb in 30 days? Tammy come on now!!!! #1000lbSisters.

“She is nearly 1000lb! Clearly something more drastic needs to happen! She’s only 34, this is making me soo sad.”

Another worried fan said: “At this point I feel like we are watching Tammy die.”

One of these days this hashtag will be covering Tammy’s obituary. She can’t sustain this weight much longer. #1000lbSisters pic.twitter.com/Q44lvTg7PS — Alba North (@AlbaNorth5) November 30, 2021

No, Tammy has not passed away

After regaining the weight she lost previously, Tammy was told she had an 80 per cent chance of dying. This left several fans thinking she may have passed due to increasing the pounds again.

There has been no news that Tammy may have passed, and it is unlikely TLC would be airing episodes of 1000-lb Sisters if anything fatal had happened.

Dr Proctor has previously said she could die in the next five years as a result of the weight, which recently reached 689 pounds when she initially entered rehabiltation.

However, this is still heavier than her current weight, which stands at 644 lbs. Fans are crossing their fingers that she manages to lose more weight and therefore become healthier.

Tammy is also regularly seen on Tiktok with a breathing tube to help her with her oxygen intake, which fans have become concerned about.

When she was recently in hospital, Tammy was not there due to weight reasons.

