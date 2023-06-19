FBoy Island Australia’s Justin Leo was reportedly introduced on the show as a Navy veteran but the reality star is now a famous male stripper.

*WARNING: Fboy Island Australia season 1 spoilers*

When it comes to dating, it’s hard enough to meet new people but it’s another hurdle to decipher whether they are an Fboy or a nice guy.

Australia’s new reality show, Fboy Island, follows this exact premise as it recruits three single women and a group of 24 men vying for their affection. The twist: half of the men are “nice guys”, while the others are self-confessed “Fboys” who join the show for the $50,000 cash prize.

The series teaches viewers not to judge a book by its cover as tatted-up contestant Justin Leo is actually a male stripper and reportedly one of the nice guys.

Photo by Don Arnold/WireImage

Fboy Island Australia’s Justin Leo is an IRL ‘Magic Mike ‘

Thanks to Channing Tatum, the name Magic Mike has become the go-to term to describe male stripping. FBoy Island’s Justin Leo – real name Justin McNairn – is described as a Navy veteran during his TV intro, but fans are more interested to know his current occupation: male entertainer.

The 29-year-old has gathered a loyal following on social media thanks to his heart-racing videos giving a sneak peek at his life after dark.

Instagram footage shows the bleach-blond and toned model flaunting his best seductive moves to grinning female fans.

Justin travels across the country as part of the Magic Mike Australia crew meaning he hasn’t had the time to settle down. He is aware that most potential partners do not agree with his profession, but he insists that “there are no romantic or sexual feelings involved” with his audience. “All I am thinking about is my next dance move,” he told News AU.

Justin joined the Navy in 2015 in hopes that it would provide financial stability and greater opportunities but eventually quit the job in 2021 after discovering “it wasn’t really for me.”

His partner at the time was pregnant and he wanted a stable career for his future family. The couple sadly experienced a miscarriage but he continued his Navy journey regardless.

Thanks to his new profession, Justin can become a man in uniform every night at the request of his fans. They can even ask for the Draco Malfoy experience – a stripping wizard? That’s one Harry Potter movie we’ve never seen.

Who are the Fboys and the Nice Guys?

Episode 8 included the shock reveal of the male cast’s real identities.

The island’s Nice Guys are Izaya, Cory, Benny, Justin, and Josh. The Fboys, meanwhile, are Clay, Sean, Ben, and Joshy.

Luckily, Ziara’s top 4 boys are Izaya, Cory, Caleb and Josh – three of who are Nice Guys.

Sophie, however, seemingly has a thing for Fboys since her favorites are Justin, Benny, Clay, and Joshy. She was left mind-boggled after being certain that her top choice, Joshy, was a Nice Guy.

“Honestly I wanna cry. I am so confused right now,” she admitted.

Clay is exposed as an Fboy but he keeps it real by revealing he joined the show purely to boost his YouTube career. He currently has 70K subscribers; if cars are your thing, he’s right up your alley.