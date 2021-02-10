Who is Feby from Basketball Wives? Age and net worth of VH1 star revealed!











Feby was introduced to Basketball Wives in season 7, and has returned to the ninth season with news of an ex-NFL player. So what’s her age?

She is amongst a group of ladies who have a romantic link to those in the basketball industry, whether they are a wife, fiancee or girlfriend.

When season 9 kicked off on Tuesday (February 9th), Feby was back on the scene, leading fans to question her age and net worth.

Who is Feby?

Feby, who was born in Brooklyn, New York, is best known for starring on Basketball Wives on VH1.

She is also a singer, whose song Penny was a popular hit! Feby has packed up and moved to Los Angeles to pursue a career in rap music.

Feby is also an influencer and model for several different clothing brands, including Miss Circle and Fenty Beauty.

She is known for dating Lance Stephenson, who she has two children with, a son called Lance Jr and daughter Liara.

Feby Torres: Age

29

Feby was born on September 3rd, 1991, making her 29 years old.

Some fans have said the Basketball Wives star has “age bias”, after she previously spoke about her co-stars Jackie and Tammy’s ages.

What is Feby’s net worth?

$500,000

Feby, who has been described as a fitness fanatic, has acquired some of her net worth through modelling, at reportedly more than $22,000 a year.

It is also thought that she could earn up to $201,000 a year as a model!

She also earns a salary through her appearance on Basketball Wives, which reportedly gives her at least $50,000 per year.

