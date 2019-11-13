University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Ferne McCann is back on ITV with the fourth series of Ferne McCann: First Time Mum.

The brand new series kicked off on Wednesday, October 30th and already Ferne has been completely candid about the ins and outs of her private. The love life of the 29-year-old reality star and model has been largely under the scrutiny of the public eye since she rocketed to fame on TOWIE.

And it has inevitably come up in this new series as she is on a search for love.

So, who is Ferne dating in 2019? Find out about her love life here!

What happened to Jordan Hames?

Over summer 2019, the rumour mill started churning as pictures of ex-Love Islander Jordan Hames and Ferne McCann showed the two getting cozy.

Then at a cocktail party launch in September, the couple confirmed their romance as they amped up the PDA and kissed in front of all the party goers.

Things seem to have fizzled out between Jordan and Ferne since September and now neither follows each other on Instagram.

Who is Ferne dating now?

At the ITV Palooza 2019, Ferne told HELLO! that she had someone new on her radar.

She said: “My dating life… yeah, there’s someone that has definitely caught my eye.” Ferne remained coy about the whole situation, but continued: “We’ll see, watch this space. I don’t want to put too much pressure on it.”

Ferne has not been snapped out with anyone yet and is keeping this blooming relationship fully on the DL. But whoever it is, it’s definitely not Jordan!

