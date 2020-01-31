University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Love Island has spawned a whole generation of reality stars for us all to follow and adore. But it’s always a bit of a surprise when the Islanders turn out to have celebrity fans as well. From Hollywood superstar Margot Robbie to hit-makers Adele and Stormzy, the ITV2 dating show has roped in tonnes of celeb viewers.

So when previous Islanders part ways with their onscreen boo, more often than not, the next relationship they end up in tends to be a high-profile one.

And that’s exactly what’s happening with 2019 winner Amber Gill!

Find out about Amber’s potential new beau – Chelsea footballer Fikayo Tomori – here.

Meet Fikayo

Fikayo Tomori is a British-Canadian pro footballer. He was born in Calgary, Canada on December 19th, 1997 making him 22 years old. Fikayo moved to England when he was just a toddler, meaning he has dual citizenship.

His career began playing for youth teams, predominantly Chelsea. Fikayo played for Chelsea from 2005 to 2016 when he earned a spot at the end of his career as a first-team substitute.

Chelsea placed Fikayo on loan from 2017 to 2019. After an impressive performance during his 2018/19 stint with Derby, Chelsea bosses decided they wanted him back. On August 31st, 2019, Fikayo made his official return to the Premier League team as their latest defender.

Last year was also a big one for Fikayo, as he got the call to make his first appearance on the England Senior squad for the Euro 2020 qualifiers. Fikayo was one of the team mates who helped England secure their 4-0 win over Kosovo on November 17th, 2019.

What is Fikayo Tomori’s salary?

As Fikayo is an England international and plays for one of the countries top Premier League teams, it’s no surprise that the 22-year-old defender is earning big bucks.

Estimates situate Fikayo’s net worth between £18 to 25 million at the moment.

Looking at Chelsea’s 2019 payroll, we can estimate Fikayo’s weekly salary. Considering that he is on their full-time roster (as well as now potentially starting at Euro 2020 for England) it is likely that the defender gets paid between £40,000 to 80,000 per week.

Are Amber and Fikayo officially together?

No. But things are looking like they’re getting more serious between the two!

A source close to Amber told The Sun:

They’ve been on two dates in as many weeks in London. He’s even met her really good friends, so that tells you how serious she’s taking it. They’ve been chatting for quite a while now but only recently met properly.

So, we’re guessing they haven’t locked down the BF/GF status as of yet, but things could be heading in that direction.

Especially as Amber has started leaving comments on Fikayo’s Instagram pics… if that ain’t going ‘public’ these days, then we don’t know what is!

