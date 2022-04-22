Fix My Flip star Page Turner's ethnicity stems from a diverse background













Page Turner is a popular TV host and successful real estate agent from Los Angeles, California and is most recognised for being the host of HGTV’s Fix my Flip as well as the co-host of Flip or Flop with her ex-partner DeRon Jenkins.

Watching her on the show and getting her own hosting gig with her impressive selling skills has got fans wanting to know more about her life off-screen, including where she is from as well as her ethnicity, family and background. Check it out.

Page Turner’s nationality and ethnicity

Page was born on 27 April 1974 in Los Angeles, California to her mother, Patricia Ann Turner and her father, Eugene Turner. In terms of her ethnicity, she comes from a mixed background with her mother being Caucasian and her father African-American.

Being born in LA, Turner holds American nationality and is a citizen of the United States. Page was raised solely by her mother after her father sadly passed away when she was just eight.

Page’s family and three children

Page is the mother of three daughters, all of which are adults now and making big moves in their lives already. Two of her girls are twins called Quincy Alexia and Qai.

Quincy is already a successful model in LA and is signed with A3 Artists modelling agency. Qui is a recent graduate of the University of Notre Dame and has returned back to the US to live and begin work in New York City.

Her third and eldest daughter, Zaire, has just become a wife, after marrying her doctor boyfriend, Dr Rodney Kitzo in October 2021.

We are unsure of who the father of her children is as she chooses to keep that side of her life private, it could be an ex-partner or an ex-husband, as we do know she has been previously married.

Page’s successful career

Page has always been an impressive real estate agent and worked for years at EXp Realty for years. Since 2006 she has been the owner and lead broker of her company, EGAP Real Estate in Nashville.

Since 2014 she has also acted as the president of the Nashville chapter of the National Association of Real Estate Brokers.

Page was never really interested in getting onto TV, however, she was introduced to it when she met her ex, DeRon Jenkins, who was a contractor and former NFL player. Her first TV debut was when she appeared on an episode of Joined at the Flip when they appeared on the HGTV show as guest hosts in 2017.

Turner then landed the position of co-host on Flip or Flop and since has begun her solo hosting career as the leading lady of Flip my Flip.

