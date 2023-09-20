Shannon Ford is engaged to boyfriend James Middleton! The former Very Cavallari star took to Instagram to show off her massive engagement ring.

The reality star had a brief run on E!‘s Very Cavallari but that did not stop her from gaining fans. Shannon Ford managed to impress the fans in a short span of time which also helped her grow her social media presence. Recently, she broke the big news about her personal life by sharing the picture from her engagement with boyfriend James Middleton.

Shannon Ford announces her engagement

On September 19, the former social media director of Uncommon James took to Instagram to share the news of her engagement. She captioned the picture as “For once, it is not a probably.”

Shannon also showed off her huge engagement ring and did not hesitate to bring some Taylor Swift lyrics into the caption as she noted: “I’d marry you with paper rings but I’m so glad I don’t have to.”

The pair have been dating for over a year and have never hesitated to shower each other with love on social media.

What we know about James Middleton

To begin with, no, James is not related to Kate Middleton. He is a fitness coach who has been working with several clients to help them reach their health goals.

He is very active on social media with an Instagram following of 251K. While most of his posts are focused on his work, James does not hesitate to share a picture or two of Shannon.

Announcing their engagement, James wrote: “Can’t wait to make you my wife.” He also shared the sweet moment when he went down on his knee to propose Shannon.

Fans react to the announcement

Fans were overjoyed with the news about James and Shannon’s engagement. They also took a moment to appreciate the beauty of her wedding ring with one user writing: “Shannon this ring……………….. I’m speechless.”

Another added: “So I guess it’s less measured in carats and more like acres.” “Omg that bezel set! Gorgeous!!! So unique and an absolute classic for all time!!!” read one more comment.

“That ain’t a ring that’s a damn kitchen island,” joked another. “Such a gorgeous ring for a gorgeous gal!!” said one more.