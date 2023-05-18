Reality Titbit exclusively reveals that Frank Stallone, age 72, was sent to the hospital where he promoted the premiere of The Family Stallone. Sylvester’s brother now has fans worried about his health following the video.

Sylvester Stallone has just released the premiere of his show, The Family Stallone, on Paramount Plus. Excited fans sat down on May 17 to catch a glimpse of the actor’s family life, which includes his close brother, Frank.

When Frank shared a video from a hospital bed hooked up to wires, fans grew worried for his health. But he urged them not to worry about him and encouraged them to watch his brother’s new series.

Photo by Joce jfizzy/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Frank Stallone shares hospital video

Frank, age 72, revealed he was in the hospital on May 16, the day before The Family Stallone came out. He is believed to have had stents placed in his neck and hands, a tube that a doctor puts in an artery or duct to help keep it open.

He went to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. Frank showed his contraptions off while hooked up to what appears to be a drip and said he “won’t be playing jazz guitar tonight,” adding that he’d leave the hospital that day.

The actor, who has a net worth of $2.5 million, gave his followers close-ups of his contraptions and said he’s had “great help here at Cedars.” Frank described the hospital as “fantastic” before adding he’d be home in a few hours.

‘I will be back in the saddle’

Frank revealed that he will be “back in the saddle” after his hospital visit. He wore his sunglasses in the video and praised the staff for helping him during his time there, but it’s not the first time he’s been to the hospital.

In February 2020, Frank’s cousin Paul Monte drove him from Aliso Viejo at 4.40 am to get him to hospital by 6 am. In a video, Paul said: “If you don’t stop messing around like this, this is where you’ll be for the rest of your life.”

Fans send their well wishes

After seeing the random hospital video of Frank on Instagram, many famous followers and fans alike sent him their well wishes. Frank never revealed why he was getting treatment which led to an influx of worry.

American guitarist Frankie Sullivan wrote: “What’s wrong brother?!? I need the update. I watched the show and it’s great. This post of you in the hospital gave me an upset stomach.”

One fan penned on Instagram: “What on earth happened, Frank? You are in my prayers.”

“Frank, what happened to you??? I hope it all works out!” reacted actress Kathrine Narducci.

Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

WATCH THE FAMILY STALLONE ON PARAMOUNT PLUS NOW