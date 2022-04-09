Fred Dodge isn't just a gold miner, he's the best moose hunter in Canada













Fred Dodge – or as you may know him, Freddy Dodge – is one of the members of the infamous Discovery show, Gold Rush. Freddy is a professional prospector and has spent his entire life chasing gold.

He has risen to fame on the show and has become one of the most renowned gold miners on the franchise and now fans want to know more about him.

Reality Titbit has all the details on the miner, as well as his family and children as well as five facts that you probably didn’t know about him. Keep reading to find out!

Fred Dodge. Picture: Freddy Dodge Fixes Fred Lewis’s Gold Operation | Gold Rush

Meet Freddy Dodge

Fred is a professional gold digger and is mostly known for his appearance throughout Gold Rush. He is also part of the MSI Mining Equipment, where in season 3 of Gold Rush, he co-designed the Big Red Washplant for fellow cast member Todd Hoffman.

Dodge was born in Colorado on 30 December 1996 and has been digging for gold since he was just nine years old. He comes from a big family and is very close to them all.

He was raised by his grandparents on their cattle ranch in Walden, Colorado and his brother, Derek Dodge, is also a very successful gold miner.

Freddy is a family man

We often only get to see his professional side on the show, but Freddy is also an avid family man and when he isn’t filming you can find him spending time with his beloved wife and two children.

Dodge is happily married to his long-term partner, Lisa Irene Dodge, whom of which he shares two daughters with. The pair got married in 1997 and during that time had their two daughters Sammi and Nikki.

When Freddy isn’t hunting for gold you can find him hanging out with his daughters, especially Nikki who is already following in her father’s footsteps in terms of hunting. Nikki is an avid hunter already and takes part in competitions with her dad where she has already shot down a moose.

5 facts you didn’t know about Freddy

He is nicknamed “Gold Guni”

Freddy is one of the top gold hunters on the entire show, so much show that he has earned himself the title of Gold Guni, and rightfully so!

He takes pride in helping other miners

Freddy isn’t just doing what he does for fame and to be on TV as he genuinely enjoys helping others. He likes to help other miners succeed and takes pride in watching others flourish.

He has been in multiple spin-off shows

Throughout his career, he has been featured in many Gold Rush spin-off shows. aside from the original, he has also been on Gold Rush: The Dirt and Gold Rush: South America.

Freddy is a hunter

To say Freddy is a good hunter is an understatement. When he isn’t hunting gold he is hunting animals and not many people know that he holds number one, two and three for the largest Canadian moose ever harvested with a muzzle-loaded rifle.

He is worth $400,000

Through his mining career and appearance as a reality TV star, according to celeb info, Fredding is worth a decent $400,000.

