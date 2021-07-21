From the kitchen to AGT stage - meet Pizza Man Nick on Instagram!











Pizza Man may have oozed cheese, but he certainly had America’s Got Talent viewers in awe as he flipped and served up tricks on stage.

The web developer by day – and pizza flipper by night – performer impressed judges, when he combined acrobatics with the well-known dish.

His tricks, from expanding the dough to quite literally juggling the pizza bases, received nothing short of loud applause from the audience.

We looked into his career journey, Instagram and background – because anyone who flips pizzas by night deserves a standing ovation.

AGT: Get to know Victory Brinker’s parents – is the star adopted?

America’s Got Talent, Season 16: First Look – Celebrating Sweet 16! BridTV 3058 America’s Got Talent, Season 16: First Look – Celebrating Sweet 16! 816847 816847 center 22403

Who is Pizza Man on AGT?

Pizza Man, aka Nick Diesslin, is a 29-year-old AGT performer.

He became a pizza flipper by night, by once putting too many toppings on, eating a little bit, and becoming Pizza Man!

Really though, he is a web developer for full-time work.

The comedy act has starred on several USA shows for his talents, from The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and CBS Weekend News!

This is the first web developer that I’ve seen on America’s Got Talent, and he’s got pizza tricks! 🍕 #AmericasGotTalent https://t.co/r8VfvsHqSS — Steven Spads (@stevenspads) July 21, 2021

Revisit Pizza Man’s AGT performance

Judge Simon Cowell admitted he thought he was a bit of an “idiot”, but Pizza Man did not disappoint with his food delivery.

Bringing Howie Mandel on the stage, he sat him down and gave him a pizza base, before he got to work with his talents.

Pizza Man then started expanding the base, before he switches it between his legs, around his head – and then starts juggling two of them!

Somehow, the pizza bases stay fully in tact throughout.

The audience erupted into applause and start to chant his name, before Terry Crews decides he is going to start eating carbohydrates again.

Howie said it was a waste of him to be on stage, before the other judges said it was a surprise. Simon even said he “loved this audition”.

AMERICA’S GOT TALENT: Who are Rialcris? Trio wow judges!

Meet Nick Diesslin on Instagram

Pizza Man has been practising for his AGT audition since 2018!

Videos on his Instagram page show him flipping boxes in preparation. Oh, and he doesn’t just love pizza – but also bacon, cookies and cheese toasties.

He really has been making pizza for a while, as his first homemade pizza shot was shared in December 2017.

Several followers have been chatting to him about competitions in his photo comments since 2018, such as how they may have to go up against him.

Nick doesn’t just do pizza tricks, but he grows plants, too!

His public journey with making pizzas seems to have started in January 2021, ahead of his AGT performance.

WATCH AMERICA’S GOT TALENT ON PEACOCK TV NOW OR NBC EVERY TUESDAY AT 8/7C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK