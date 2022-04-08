Gardeners World’s beloved pup Nellie is almost 50 in human years!













Gardeners World fans love the show because of its great gardening tips and its relaxing aura provided by TV personality Monty Don. However, the real star of the show – and one of the main reasons we watch let’s be real – is his beloved Golden Retriever, Nellie.

Monty took to Twitter last year to share an adorable picture of his dog on Twitter to celebrate his birthday and now fans want to know exactly how old our beloved Nellie is. Keep reading to find out.

Nellie Gardeners World. Picture: Monty Don on Nigel, Nell and other four-legged friends

How old is Nellie?

Monty took to his Twitter and his thousands of followers to share a close-up picture of Nellie with the caption “It’s Nellie’s sixth birthday today”. Nellie’s actual birth date is 16 September and the pup will be turning seven later this year, this makes the handsome boy 42 years old in human years.

The post received over 10 thousand likes making Nellie somewhat of a celebrity – and rightfully so. Fans shared their love and birthday wishes with Monty’s best friend too, saying:

Happy birthday Nell. Have a wonderful day in the garden

Aww, Happy Birthday Nellie! Hope you get lots of tennis balls and treats

Monty Don has had many dogs

Monty is clearly an avid dog lover as aside from one of our favourites, Nellie, Monty has introduced us to many of his dogs in the past, who have all sadly passed on now.

The gardener has always been seen on the show with a four-legged friend by his side, including fan favourite Beaufort. Monty revealed he even has his own pet cemetery in the coppice at Longmeadow that he has dedicated to his late pups.

Nellie has a best friend, Patti

Nellie isn’t Don’s only dog at the moment as he also has an adorable Yorkshire Terrier called Patti who is frequently posted on his Instagram. Nellie and Patti get on very well from what we can see and Monty frequently shares videos of the sisters playing together in the garden.

We don’t get to see Patti as much as Nellie on the show however when we do, the fans love it. One fan commented on a picture that was posted of Patti the day after we saw her on the show saying:

It’s safe to say I think we all loved seeing Patti last night!

