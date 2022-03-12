Meet the new Undercover Boss Gary Findley as CEO dons a disguise













CBS’s Undercover Boss featured CEO Gary Findley in its March 11 episode. Here’s what we know about the businessman.

Friday’s episode saw Gary putting on a disguise to learn more about the organization he’s been leading for years now. While undercover, he discovered many shocking details about the workings of his business and the employees.

Who is Gary Findley from Undercover Boss?

Gary is a Woodway, Texas native and he is also the CEO of Restoration 1, a property restoration company that helps homeowners after disaster strikes. “Avoid the stress of water, fire, and mould damage with our property restoration services,” the company’s website reads.

The businessman also serves as the CEO of Stellar Brands, an umbrella organisation that owns companies like Restoration 1, bluefrog Plumbing + Drain, The Driveway Company and Softroc.

Gary graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Business Marketing from University Mary Hardin-Baylor in Belton, Texas.

A look at Restoration 1 CEO’s net worth

Some unverified online reports claim that Undercover Boss’ Gary Findley is worth approximately $10 million.

In 2019, the Entrepreneur Magazine named Gary’s company in its ‘Franchise 500′ list.

His firm, Restoration 1, is one of the fastest-growing restoration franchises in North America. The company is a recipient of Acquisition INTL Magazine’s 2020 Global Excellence Award.

Fans react to Undercover Boss’ latest episode

Here’s a look at how a few fans reacted to the latest episode featuring Gary.

“People still get caught on Undercover Boss? The whole world is in their phone and they don’t know what the CEO looks like,” one fan hilariously wrote.

People still get caught on Undercover Boss? The whole world is in their phone and they don’t know what the CEO looks like. pic.twitter.com/UCEyf6EU2p — NFP (@KeishaBee626) March 12, 2022

“Send Adam Driver to the Star Wars hotel Undercover Boss style,” another fan said talking about the show in general.

Send Adam Driver to the Star Wars hotel Undercover Boss style. pic.twitter.com/Pa89D32UNb — How Bowers (@GoAwayGreen) February 20, 2022

“This CEO owns a blue-collar company but knows nothing about what his franchises do and is too soft to do the work the employees do????” questioned another fan.

This CEO owns a blue collar company but knows nothing about what his franchises do and is too soft to do the work the employees do???? #undercoverboss pic.twitter.com/AX5HM5vtyg — Skeeter Kudzu (@SkeeterKudzu) March 12, 2022

This is my first time watching undercover boss. Is it always this sad? I am bawling — Tasha Fierce ♡ (@NatashaFlawless) March 12, 2022

Me: Mindlessly watching Undercover Boss b/c it comes on after Jeopardy



Also me: I wonder if there’s any actual long-term impact and changes made in these companies, and what the tenure of the employees & executives featured are.



Why can’t I just be mindless? — Jenn Stoudt (@jennifer_stoudt) March 12, 2022

