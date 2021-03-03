The Voice: We found Gean Garcia on Instagram! Age and career of NBC star!











The Voice’s second episode introduced viewers to Gean Garcia. Let’s find more about the contestant.

The Voice US returned for season 20 on Monday, March 1st with returning judges Blake Shelton, John Legend and Kelly Clarkson. This year, Gwen Stefani has been replaced by Nick Jonas who was a judge in season 18 of the NBC programme.

The first contestant on Tuesday’s episode (March 2nd) was Gean Garcia and viewers at home want to know more about the young star.

Here’s everything you need to know about Gean, including age, career and Instagram.

Who is Gean Garcia? Age revealed

Gean Garcia is 20 years old and comes from McAllen, Texas. The young contestant gave a melancholy performance of Kodaline’s “All I Want”, reaching over 120k views on The Voice’s YouTube channel so far.

It’s safe to say that many of the judges were so impressed with Gean’s cover that they competed for the young singer. Kelly and Blake fought for Gean to choose their team but Gean eventually decided to pick Team Kelly.

The young star has made several covers on social media and you can find videos on TikTok.

Gean Garcia: Instagram

We found Gean on Instagram!

With only 39 posts at the time of publication, the young singer has already amassed a following of nearly 15k fans. We’re sure this number is set to rise after more appearances from Gean on The Voice.

You can give Gean a follow @geankymusic on Instagram. The Voice star is also on Twitter under the same handle.

Fans react to Gean Garcia

It’s safe to say that Gean already has a fan base and many viewers took to Twitter and YouTube to share their reactions to the singer’s performance.

One person tweeted: “Congrats Kelly and Gean! Can’t wait to see more of Gean’s talent.”

“Gean Garcia has a voice people can connect to,” someone else wrote.

Another one added on YouTube: “He has a lot of untapped potential, his voice is soft and effortless.”

