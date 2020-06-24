Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Former TOWIE star and all-round reality TV queen Gemma Collins is getting creative in lockdown.

As the government have made masks compulsory to wear on forms of public transport and with non-essential shops now open, there is a growing demand for face masks. Gemma has taken it upon herself to release her own range for all GC fans to enjoy.

So, where can you buy Gemma Collins’s face masks? Find out where to buy, price and more here.

Gemma Collins debuts face masks

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Gemma announced that she has created some face masks to her 1,800,000 followers on Instagram.

She explained: “They’re nice, they’re not claustrophobic, they keep you breathing and they’re stylish at the same time.”

But in the post’s caption, the 39-year-old reality star cleared up the issue of their actual safety features. Gemma wrote: “This product is not intended to prevent, cure, or treat, any health condition, nor should it be considered a substitute for a surgical face mask.”

Where to buy Gemma Collins’s face masks

There are currently two places where you can get your hands on a Gemma Collins face mask.

Firstly, there is Gemma’s own boutique store, Gemma Collins Collection. This is the online store for her Brentwood shop, retailing clothes, accessories and the like.

On her site, Gemma sells face masks in two colours – pink and black – each costing £12. The mask reads ‘Are you ok hun?’ and features a cartoon image of Gemma doing the peace sign.

Gemma’s In The Style face masks

Earlier this year, Gemma Collins released her own In The Style collection of meme-related clothing items. That included tees with some of Gemma’s iconic lines, memes from her Celebrity Big Brother stint, and some of Gemma’s best tweets.

The In The Style collection was an instant hit and sold-out to later be restocked.

In The Style have also created GC-inspired face masks, both coming in at a cheaper £5 each.

There are two styles: One ‘mood’ slogan mask, the other featuring Gemma’s CBB line “I’m claustrophobic Darren.”

