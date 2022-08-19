











Khloe Kardashian’s new Pop Off Pink Collection appears to be a fan favorite already, minutes within she unveiled its first look.

The reality star wears multiple hats and over the years, she has established herself as a successful entrepreneur.

Her new collection is released under Good American, the brand she has co-founded with Emma Grede. If this caught your attention, let us tell you where you can buy Khloe’s latest all-pink collection before they are sold out!

Khloe Kardashian unveils Pop Off Pink Collection

You can either love or hate Pink and people have had a zillion opinions about it for ages, thanks to the stereotype associated with it.

However, Khloe’s all-pink collection has garnered rave reviews from fans, who can’t wait to try it on.

She shared a couple of pictures of her new collection on Instagram today, encouraging fans to buy them the earliest as they are available in stores only for a limited period.

The collection consists of swimwear, jumpsuits, and maxi dresses, all in pink.

Where to buy it?

Khloe’s Pop Off Pink Collection is available at Saks Fifth Avenue in New York City. It will be on display through the end of the month.

However, it is yet to appear on the Good American shopping site. Khloe hasn’t shared when the customers can expect it to be sold on her website.

She is currently busy with the promotions of “The Perfect Black Pants” which have been restocked and are available for a limited period. The sale is said to start at $30.

You can check her website for more details.

Fans love the new range of clothing

Fans are absolutely in love with Khloe’s all-pink collection as they have showered her post with compliments.

One excited fan wrote, “Can I have one of everything?”

“Your feed’s looking SO gorgeous, Khlo!! And this..I’m so proud and happy for you pink queen 👑 love u lots,” wrote another.

And another wrote, “This looks very beautiful❤️,I can’t wait to have mine🙌”

In other news, Khloe recently joined sisters Kylie and Kim to show support to Kendall at an investor event for her 818 Tequila label.

While Kim chose an all-black ensemble, Khloe contrasted in White.

WATCH THE KARDASHIANS SEASON TWO ON HULU FROM SEPTEMBER 22

