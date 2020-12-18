Get to know Frida Andersson Lourie: Children, age, past relationship and job











Former footballer Jamie Redknapp was recently papped in Surrey by The Sun with his new girlfriend, Swedish blonde model Frida Andersson Lourie. Here’s everything you need to know about her.

A source revealed to The Sun that the couple met through mutual friends and apparently share lots of the same interests. “Jamie feels ready to move on from his marriage to Louise”, the source went on, “and is happy to be doing it with someone who has kids too and is financially stable”.

“It’s early days for Frida and Jamie but they have grown close and are really enjoying spending time together when they can” the source added.

Frida has apparently been very understanding about Jamie juggling fatherhood and his successful TV career. “He likes that she’s also a parent so she fully appreciates the balance,” the source told The Sun.

This is the former footballer’s first relationship after ex-wife Louise. The pair were married for 19 years and had two boys together: Charley, who is 16, and Beau, who is 11. Jamie and Louise allegedly remain on good terms and are co-parenting their kids.

All about Frida Andersson Lourie – her age, height, job and children

Frida Andersson Lourie, 37, is a model. The 5’10 blonde has worked for brands such as Escada and is signed with ‘Mrs. Robinson Management’, an agency representing female models over the age of 25.

Frida is a usual guest at high society events in London, but remains very private about her life – even her Instagram profile is set to private mode. The model describes herself in her bio as “Mamma of 4 gorgeous kiddies”.

Frida and her four children live in a lovely mansion in West London following the model’s divorce from ex-husband: Jonathan Lourie.

Jonathan is a successful American hedge-fund expert and has co-founded an asset management fund firm. The businessman appeared on the Sunday Times Rich List 2013 and it is estimated to have a net worth of 80 million dollars.

We wish only the best to the new couple!