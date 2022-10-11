









Brentt, son of former Real Housewives Of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes, suffered a stroke and heart failure last month at just 23 years old. Thankfully, NeNe has now confirmed her son is on the mend and “in good spirits” following his health scare.

Concerned fans want to know more about NeNe’s son and what he does with his life. So let’s find out more about Brentt.

Brentt is an entrepreneur with two businesses

At just 23, Brentt is already showing a business-savvy mindset as he’s the owner of not one but two companies. He is in the entertainment and hospitality industry and is chief executive of The Linnethia Lounge, which is described on Instagram as a “unique live entertainment lounge.”

He also owns a hookah lounge called Who Wants Hookah, a mobile business that can be hired for events and parties.

Both businesses are based in the Atlanta area and have become incredibly successful since their launches. Celebrity guests even hold events there, the latest being singer Ray J.

Brentt Leakes has a love of cars

Taking a glance at his social media profiles, it’s safe to say the entrepreneur loves his cars. Brentt owns many sports cars it seems, which shows just how successful his businesses are becoming.

Brentt can often be seen posing on Instagram with cars, his latest being a silver BMW M5. He also has a YouTube channel on which he posts car videos.

You can see more detailed videos of his cars on his YouTube, including a Hellcat Redeye, Jeep, Rolls-Royce, and more.

Brentt recovering from stroke and heart failure

Less than a month ago, NeNe’s son had a stroke due to heart failure but thankfully he’s on the mend, People reports. The RHOA star thanked her followers for their support on Monday as she confirmed via her Instagram Story her son was hospitalized last month with congestive heart failure and a stroke, as previously reported by TMZ.

Leakes noted: “He’s only 23, so he’s really young for something like that to happen to him.” NeNe explained Brentt had been “struggling with speaking” but has “shown some improvement, and we’re really happy and blessed for that.”

There had been a lot of speculation from fans as to what caused his stroke but NeNe let us know doctors confirmed her son hadn’t taken drugs and doesn’t have HIV. They suspect covid-19 or some other form of infection.

She also responded to followers who asked in her DMs whether Brentt’s weight could be the problem, assuring them doctors ruled that out too.

