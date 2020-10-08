Following three successful seasons, fans wonder whether Ghost Brothers was cancelled.

Since its first premiere in 2016, Ghost Brothers become a favourite paranormal series for many viewers at home. The Travel Channel programme follows Dalen Spratt, Juwan Mass and Marcus Harvey who investigate places around America that are believed to be haunted.

Showing off some incredible investigation skills, the three presenters quickly became a fan-favourite trio and the show is full of mystery and entertainment.

But, is Ghost Brothers cancelled? Or is there a possibility of a new series? Let’s find out.

Was Ghost Brothers cancelled?

It hasn’t been confirmed if Ghost Brothers was cancelled or not. In fact, there aren’t any news reports about its cancellation or renewal which is both good and bad news.

Ever since the latest series Ghost Brothers: Haunted Houseguests debuted in August last year, fans have demanded another season of the popular Travel Channel programme. The first two seasons aired in 2016 and 2017 on Destination America and TLC.

It’s been a whole year since the premiere of the spin-off and show bosses are yet to confirm if Ghost Brothers will be renewed.

Ghost Brothers stars talk renewal

Stars of the Travel Channel show have been dropping hints and teasers that fans might be getting another season.

In an Instagram post earlier this summer, Ghost Brothers star Danel Spratt wrote:

“Thank you to each and every person that has caught an episode, bought a T-shirt, tuned Into our weekly online show, or just told a friend about us… y’all are the reason we keep coming back!

“We can’t wait to be back on your television screens with more amazing adventures.”

Co-star Juwan Mass chimed in Danel’s post with a similar message and shared on Instagram:

“Thank you to everyone that has inspired encouraged, and supported us along this journey! We anxiously await the time when we can bring you more #GhostBrothers heat!”

This means that there might have been some conversations for a new series but fans will have to wait until a new season is officially confirmed.

Fans demand a new season

Travel Channel recently brought a marathon of Ghost Brothers where fans have been able to catch up with old episodes of the show.

Many viewers took to Twitter to demand a new season since they enjoy the series.

One fan reacted: “Love it!!! Been watching all day! I miss them!”

Check out more reactions down below.

Ghost Brothers marathon! Yes!! 🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰 — Laura Hasegawa (@saendie) October 7, 2020

The Travel Channel would be remissed to not have more seasons of #GhostBrothers I like this show better than most other Paranormal Shows because they actually try to help the families through research and mediums. Please make a lot more episodes. Should be 10 Seasons+ — Alan Hinkel Photos (@AlanHinkel) October 7, 2020

#ghostbrothers a marathon on travel chanel…. loved it verry much. — agrimmuisje (@AGrimmius) October 7, 2020

