









Kim Kardashian couldn’t believe it when model Tyra Banks joined her Skims Iconic campaign which brought together influential models across the globe. The reality TV star has never been afraid to admit she’s a “workaholic.”

The entrepreneur, who owns the clothing brand Skims, decided to make a powerful point in the modeling world by posing for a shoot with Tyra Banks, Heidi Klum, Candice Swanepoel, and Alessandra Ambrosio.

She told the camera on The Kardashians season 2 episode 6: “Today we are shooting our icons shoot for Skims and everyone that I wanted made it, including Tyra.” The ladies were then seen modeling the brand’s underwear.

Inside the SKIMS Icons shoot

Kim hired Tyra Banks, Heidi Klum, Candice Swanepoel, and Alessandra Ambrosio to pose with her for the iconic Skims photoshoot. It took place in April and involved wearing pieces from the brand’s size-inclusive Fits Everybody collection.

The Kardashians star didn’t even plan to appear in the shots, but she couldn’t help but join in on the memorable moment. She called the campaign The Icons, and just before the shoot, Tyra said: “I’m celebrating this body.”

Tyra also opened up about how she likes the Skims brand for embracing various body types. And earlier in the episode, Kim revealed that she wanted to bring her favorite models together in a confessional:

Seeing how far they’ve come and they’re all moms and entrepreneurs and still so stunning… They were legendary, they are legendary.

Tyra Banks on Skims advert

Tyra defended Kim‘s Skims campaign amid allegations that her body was heavily photoshopped. She spoke out by saying it is an “empowering” advert during an interview with The Today Show alongside Kim, and said:

This is something I’ve been talking about for decades. So, me curvier, me damn near almost 50 years old in this campaign — I think it is pretty empowering.

She also spoke about how Kim convinced her to come out of retirement for the campaign. “[Kim] said when I was on the cover of Sports Illustrated, she hadn’t seen boobs that were real and big,” Banks recalled.

The model, who hosts Dancing With The Stars, continued: “She said that that gave her self-esteem for her body. So we had, like, a serious conversation, and I finally said, ‘Let’s do this!’”

The model’s net worth

Tyra is worth a whopping $90 million ($77,849), Celebrity Net Worth reports. Although the model got her start as a fashion model, things didn’t always go her way. At first, she was rejected by four modeling agencies.

Eventually, Tyra’s good looks and personality were respected and she signed a contract with L.A. Models. Then, when she was 16 years old, she signed with Paris-based Elite Model Management, at which point she moved to Milan.

Her runway debut came two years later, during the 1991 Paris Fashion Week. She booked a total of 25 shows during her very first runway season, and in 1993, Tyra signed a contract with American cosmetics company CoverGirl.

A few years later, she returned to America to pursue commercial modeling further. To this day, Tyra has been well-established in the world of modeling, and even played Will Smith’s friend Jackie Ames on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air!

