









Glenn Thore may be 76 years old but he can still get his boogie on when required. His daughter Whitney needed an empty spot to be filled following her friend Buddy’s absence, and so her dad stepped in for the music video.

Whitney and her friends were kitted out in colourful gear for the video, while her father watched on. And when he had the chance to join in, Glenn almost jumped at the chance and quickly got up to take on the opportunity.

As a result, he has been dubbed a “legend” by My Big Fat Fabulous Life fans everywhere… So, what is the music video that Glenn now stars in and how have the fandom reacted to him stepping up?

Glenn Thore stars in Whitney’s music video

Glenn was originally just supporting from the sidelines while his daughter Whitney shot an ’80s-themed music video. However, much to his surprise, he was offered to fill an empty slot left open by Buddy.

The 76-year-old, who was dressed in full attire, jokily said in a confessional: “In hindsight, maybe we should have stayed in Abbotswood. Didn’t realise I was going to get into this kind of situation.”

His wife, Whitney’s mom Babs, was also there to watch him make his debut, lifting weights in an orange get-up. The group starring in the music video screamed with joy when they saw Glenn taking part for the first time!

Admitting that the outfit for the fitness-focused video “didn’t show off my best assets”, Glenn was up for the challenge and added: “But, you know, a father has got to do what a father has got to do.”

He is dubbed a ‘legend’ by MBFFL fans

With Glenn’s determination to get involved in Whitney’s music video, he was quickly called a “legend” by multiple fans. The preview of the October 4th episode on TLC’s Instagram page had everyone utterly obsessed…

One fan simply reacted: “He’s the best 👏😂.”

Another wrote: “Oh my gosh. Live this collaboration. Your dad is such a sport.”

“Glenn, you’re a legend for doing this 😂”, penned a fan of MBFFL.

Inside Glenn’s job and background

As per Glenn’s LinkedIn page, he’s still working his regular job despite fans urging him to retire. His profile states that he works as VP General Manager at Millennium Print Group, a role he’s held for the past eight years.

Prior to this role, Glenn worked as an Account Manager at Graphic Visual Solutions from 2012 to 2014.

Judging by Glenn’s LinkedIn, he’s worked in the graphics industry since 2003. He also gained a Bachelor’s Degree in History & Political Science from Guilford College in North Carolina.

His net worth was estimated at over $250,000 per Distractify in 2020.

