Who is Grace Bryant on RHOP? Five facts about Gizelle's eldest daughter!











Grace Bryant is one of RHOP star Gizelle’s daughters, who she tries to give dating advice. From her age to background, we got to know her.

The Bravo series usually shines a light on a group of former or current wives, living up their glamorous lifestyles in Potomac.

During the July 18th ep, Grace Bryant is amongst the children who decide to call their mom out for being “not very good with emotional support”.

You may be wondering how old she is, and what career she wants to go into in the future. Reality Titbit done some digging to find out all about Grace.

RHOP: Who is Wendy Osefo’s husband? Star accused of lying!

Your First Look at The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 6 | Bravo BridTV 3276 Your First Look at The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 6 | Bravo https://i.ytimg.com/vi/40gicmdyxfw/hqdefault.jpg 821239 821239 center 22403

Grace is described as her grandmother’s twin

In a group photo of Gizelle with her daughters and mom, several fans commented on how Grace looks just like her grandmother.

One RHOP viewer said: “Grace looks just like her!”

Another wrote: “Gorgeous ladies! Literally your oldest looks like you and your mom.

“Same facial features in terms of structure and shape just with brown eyes, mocha brown skin and black hair.”

She is the eldest of Gizelle’s daughters

Grace is currently 16 years old, after celebrating her sweet sixteen in November 2020.

She is Gizelle’s first born, and a big sister to twins Angel and Adore.

The eldest daughter to Gizelle is also a daughter to father Jamal.

Grace has a driving permit

Gizelle’s daughter was able to start driving from March 2021.

The RHOP star congratulated her eldest on Instagram, after she passed her driving test earlier this year.

She wrote: “DMV streets WATCH OUT! Grace has her Driver’s Permit #MommyDrivingSchool.”

Then in a video posted on Instagram, she said: “I’m dancing and I’m laughing ’cause my girl, she can now drive. She got her little permit.”

She can ‘date whoever she wants’

Gizelle recently opened up a discussion with her daughters about who not to date, but Grace said she can “date whoever she wants”.

During the conversation, Gizelle said she was going out with a gang member while attending college.

Grace responded with: “Did you go on drives with him to drop off drugs?”

She also said that rappers are “the best” when it comes to dating, and disagreed with her mom when she brought up athletes.

Grace is very close to mom Gizelle

Grace is not afraid to tell her mom what she thinks, while Gizelle often gushes about how proud of her daughter she is.

When the family spent time together on July 5, she wrote on Instagram: “This girl right here!!! Love my Grace soooo much.”

Gizelle also shared the captions #growinguptoofast and #myfirstborn.

WATCH THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF POTOMAC ON BRAVO SUNDAYS AT 8/7C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK