Hack My Home on Netflix: ‘How to apply my home’ is a popular query after expert Jessica Banks revealed how fans can put through an application. Although a casting call for season 2 has not yet gone out, viewers are encouraged to contact the casting company related to the show. So how do the applications work?

The new Netflix show, which features a cast of four talented experts, Mikel Welch, Jessica Banks, Ati Williams, and Brooks Atwood, sees families’ living spaces get totally transformed in line with their requirements. As a result of the popular season 1, viewers are eager to find out how they can apply their own homes for a huge space rejig.

© 2023 Netflix, Inc.

Hack My Home Netflix: How to apply my home

Those wanting to apply for Hack My Home on Netflix can contact casting company, 51 Minds, who ran the calls for season 1. They are the company behind the Below Deck franchise, The Surreal Life, Married to Real Estate, and more.

Fans who want to apply for their home can head to the 51 Minds website, where they can fill out the ‘Contact Us’ form and see where the casting company is currently filming across the United States.

Currently, a legitimate application process is not open. When Hack My Home season 1 did a casting call, the crew put out a post on an Atlanta Facebook neighborhood group asking if anyone felt they had outgrown our home.

Those who replied were interviewed, and the eight homes which appeared on the show were successful. The production team paid for all of the renovations, including where the homeowners stayed during the transformation.

Applications are not yet open

Official applications for Hack My Home have not been made public, but engineering expert Jessica Banks has encouraged fans who want to apply to contact the casting company.

A fan asked Jessica: “I am addicted! Can I apply to have my basement hacked by you?! 😍.” The expert replied, “If there is a season 2 I know they will take applications….or the operative term might be hiring.”

She also said: “Also I suggest reaching out to @51minds who is in charge of the casting for the show. We, unfortunately, don’t have much say!” Contacting the firm will lead to the team keeping you on file.

Another fan asked the experts to come and hack their house, to which Brooks jokily replied: “You just need to provide pizza and coffee.” Jessica piped up too and wrote: “Speak for yourself, Brooks! I like tools and smoothies.”

Expert has ‘fingers crossed’ for season 2

Jessica Banks is hoping that a season 2 is due to be confirmed, following the success of Hack My Home season 1. As the first season’s location was primarily based in Atlanta, Philadelphia is a popular vote for the next.

“So, I’m thinking Philly area next. Our houses are old and in need of hacking. #PhillyBound,” penned a fan. Jessica replied: “Definitely sounds like a good option. Fingers crossed for season 2!!!”

Currently, the casting company for Hack My Home has open casting calls for other shows, including a new live fire grilling show, Halloween Wars, chefs wanting to compete in Italy, and more.

