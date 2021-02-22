Who is Hannah Everhart on American Idol? Meet the singer on Instagram!











Hannah is set to showcase her vocal chords on tonight’s episode of American Idol (Sunday, February 21st). So, who is the singer?

As the singing contest gets well underway, contestants are making their onstage debut in front of judges Lionel, Katie and Luke.

Hannah is amongst the singers on American Idol 2021, whose singing clip was actually shared on Katy Perry’s Instagram.

So, who is Hannah Everhart? We found her on Instagram…

AMERICAN IDOL 402 (Auditions) American Idol continues its journey to find the next superstar as the original music competition series airs SUNDAY, FEB. 21 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (Christopher Willard via Getty Images) HANNAH EVERHART

Who is Hannah Everhart?

Hannah is a 17-year-old country singer from Canton, Mississippi.

She goes out riding her horse regularly and lives the “simple country life”, in a place where everybody knows everybody.

It was Hannah’s first time on an airplane while travelling to the American Idol stage for her audition.

She also never thought that she would be on TV, in front of a camera!

I am incapable of getting through an episode of #AmericanIdol without crying. — Robyn Hannah (@robynhannah) February 16, 2021

RHONJ: Dolores Catania’s plastic surgery explored – before and after!

Hannah Everhart on American Idol

She is becoming known as the “country version of Katy Perry”, due to her resemblance to the American Idol judge.

Hannah first reveals that she has no filter after saying she is sweaty.

Her audition starts off a little shaky – but ends in a duet with Katy herself!

The performance was stopped shortly after beginning, but the judges ask her to start again with more energy, and ask for another song.

Katy also claims to like Hannah’s “attitude problem”. Spoiler alert – she goes through to the next round!

Only 2 more days until a brand new episode of #AmericanIdol — idoloonies aka nessa— teamidol (@Teamidol49) February 19, 2021

AMERICAN IDOL: Is Katy Perry pregnant? Bump leaves fans confused

Meet Hannah Everhart on Instagram

Hannah, who has over 10k followers, seems pretty open on Instagram, much like how she said she doesn’t have a filter.

The singer sometimes performs music on there – with her dad playing guitar – who she seems really close to.

The American Idol singer shares snippets of her country life, as well as her appearances as a contestant on the show.

Looking at her Instagram, it doesn’t look like she is in a relationship, but we do know that she usually has her dog by her side.

WATCH AMERICAN IDOL ON ABC EVERY SUNDAY AT 8/7C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK