This year has changed life as we know it, providing challenges none of us could have anticipated or could have thought we’d experience in our lifetimes. But it also showed us true hope in the face of darkness.

No one resembles this more than Captain Sir Tom Moore.

In April 2020, at the height of the global coronavirus lockdown, World War II veteran Sir Tom celebrated his 100th birthday by raising money for NHS Charities. Going above and beyond, Tom managed to raise over a staggering £32 million, and won over the world with his birthday mission.

Sir Tom Moore’s age has always been a topic of discussion, but how old is his daughter, Hannah Ingram-Moore? Find out about her age and more here.

Meet Hannah Ingram-Moore

Tom Moore has two daughters, Hannah and Lucy, from his marriage to the late Pamela Moore. Pamela and Tom had married in 1968 but she sadly passed in 2006.

After his wife’s passing and given his old age, Sir Tom moved in with Hannah and her family. Hannah is married to a man named Colin Ingram and the couple have two children, Benji and Georgia. They live in Marston Moretaine in Bedfordshire.

Hannah is the one who suggested her father started the ‘100 laps of the garden before his 100th birthday’ fundraiser. She became well-known to the public, as Hannah was often there alongside her father during his TV appearances.

Hannah Ingram-Moore: Age

Hannah Ingram-Moore is currently 49 years old.

She was born in September 1970, which means Hannah will be turning 50 this autumn.

It is unknown how old Hannah’s sister Lucy Teixeira is. We know that Lucy is the elder sister, so it’s likely she’s over 50 years old.

What is Hannah Ingram-Moore’s job?

Hannah is a business recruitment officer who owns her own company Maytrix. Maytrix focusses on recruitment, brand development and training for businesses.

Hannah started her business in 2007, but has also been working as a consultant for major companies over the past decade.

Some of the companies Hannah has worked for include Whittard of Chelsea, London & Partners, Liberty, and Fortnum & Mason.

