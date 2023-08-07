Spoilers: Harold and Michaela on Match Me Abroad are getting closer, but the latest update on the TLC show finale shows him getting her a ring. He whips it out of his pocket after she says she needs more time to get to know him, before considering him as a potential boyfriend. Fans are now asking if they are still together on Instagram.

After failing to find a soulmate in the United States, Americans take the search overseas for a chance at happiness on Match Me Abroad. Expert matchmakers pull out all the stops to connect these hopeful romantics to their one true love. One of these pairs is Harold and Michaela, and we have the latest on where they are today.

Meet Harold and Michaela

Harold is a 41-year-old artist from New Mexico and after finding success in his career in the health field, he is looking for someone to share it with. He is autistic and vocal about the struggles he faces while trying to relate with others.

He is also a radiation protection technician, while Michaela, from Prague, enjoys sci-fi and yoga. Harold said, “We have the same love for the same things and I think we’ll be a good match.”

The two soon hit it off after he traveled to Prague to meet her. She even took him for a yoga session outside, teaching him different stretches, and that’s not the only thing they bonded over. They both love Star Trek!

Their Match Me Abroad journey

Harold was eager to propose to Michaela after two dates. During the July 30 episode, Harold asked Michaela to be his girlfriend, and she said it was too soon. However, she just needed more time with Harold to call him her boyfriend.

Despite this, she said to Match Me Abroad’s Harold that he is a “great man” with “potential” to become her boyfriend. And while she agreed to him becoming her boyfriend, he wanted to take it one step further with an engagement.

Michaela told Harold that she feels ready to call him her boyfriend before he pulls out a ring. A source has claimed that she said no to Harold’s proposal, while he doesn’t appear on her social media page at all.

Harold shares throwback pics with Michaela

In June 2023, Harold shared throwback pics of them with the caption, “Prague Cultural Museum, is it just me or does the first bust kind of look like Michaela?” under a carousel of photos. “Maybe I just see her everywhere now.”

Moving into August, Michaela has commented on a picture of the two of them together. She said, “It’s me☺️ delicates food..” Harold responded: “Michaela! ❤️ The food was wonderful but the company was better.”

Michaela from Match Me Abroad shared a mirror selfie in July talking about her cancer journey. She wrote, “I think that after 18 chemo it is not bad,” and received an influx of well wishes from TLC fans.

