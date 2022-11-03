Harry Judd sparks I'm A Celeb 2022 rumours as he goes on social media detox











McFly’s Harry Judd has convinced fans that he is heading on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! as the season gets ready to begin. His representative has denied the rumors that he’s going to be an I’m a Celeb member, but what’s really going on here?

In 2011, his bandmate Dougie Poynter took home the jungle crown. Fast forward more than a decade later, and Harry says he’s “working away for a month” has sent the fandom into a frenzy.

With I’m A Celebrity set to go ahead on Sunday, November 7, a conspiracy theory that Harry is preparing to ditch the drums temporarily and instead prepare a sleeping bag to camp in Australia has been doing the rounds.

Harry Judd is ‘working away for a month’

Harry revealed on social media that he is “working away for a month” and having a “digital detox” just days before I’m A Celebrity is set to begin. This led to fans being convinced that he is entering the jungle in Australia.

He posted a picture smiling with his child on Wednesday, November 2, revealing the sudden departure from social media. Some fans took the statement for exactly how it is, but others came to a new conclusion.

The McFly’s drummer’s wife Izzy Judd won’t be joining him on his adventure away, as she commented on the post: “😭 what will we do without you! Xxx.” Within just 24 hours, the photo received over 14k likes.

An I’m a Celebrity spokesperson has said they do not comment on speculation.



Reality Titbit has contacted Harry’s representatives for comment.

Fans think Harry is on I’m A Celeb 2022

Soon after Harry posted the announcement, a multitude of McFly fans shared their thoughts. Most of them are convinced he is entering the jungle, but others have simply taken him at face value.

One fan wrote: “Oh my god please tell me you’re doing I’m a Celebrity.”

Another commented: “Are you going to I’m a celebrity? 😍.”

All over social media, viewers are discussing how his wife said Harry is going away for four weeks but could not say any more. “See you in the jungle,” one of Harry’s Instagram followers penned.

Harry’s rep denied jungle claims

Despite speculation, Harry’s representative has denied claims that he is entering I’m A Celebrity this year, Daily Mail reports. On the other hand, his wife has revealed he is going away for four weeks. She wrote:

Harry is away for work for the next 4 weeks 😱 I can’t say too much but he will be offline. Going to be such a challenge to be apart, separation anxiety is a tough one to navigate at the best of times! Very grateful for family and friends who are supporting me through ❤️.

I’m A Celebrity will be airing on ITV for three weeks and starts on Sunday, November 7. His bandmate Dougie was called King of the Jungle in 2011 during the same year Harry won Strictly Come Dancing with Aliona Vilani.

