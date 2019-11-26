Has Denise van Outen had a thyroid operation? Neck scar on I'm A Celeb: Extra Camp explored

University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Each night after I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! on ITV, Joel Dommett and Emily Atack host the follow-up show, Extra Camp. And every episode, they are joined by a panel of celebrity guests who are there to laugh, joke and jibe at the events of the main show.

In last night’s episode of I’m A Celebrity: Extra Camp (Monday, November 25th), viewers noticed something rather unusual about the celebrity guest of this week, Denise van Outen.

The gorgeous actress had what looked like a scar on her neck, which although she tried to conceal, was still visible.

So, has Denise van Outen had a thyroid operation? What was the mark on her neck?

Denise’s neck scar

The 45-year-old television presenter and actress appeared in the ninth episode of Extra Camp, appearing on the celebrity panel.

She appeared alongside Ricky Haywood-Williams and the two regular presenters, Joel Dommett and Emily Atack.

Although Denise was wearing a high-necked pussy bow blouse, it looked as if there was a scar across her neck right in the place you’d have a thyroid surgery scar.

Denise van Outen: Neck scar images

When looking at pictures of Denise van Outen on her Instagram, the neck scar comes and goes.

In some recent pictures, it is barely visible at all. But in others it is seriously defined. And although it is the festive season, Denise has been wearing more turtleneck jumpers and high-necked shirts than ever, making us think she is trying to conceal her neck.

Visible

Not visible

Has Denise had a thyroid operation?

Unconfirmed.

If Denise had had a thyroid operation, it would have been quite the serious procedure to remove part or all of her thyroid gland. This procedure tends to be done as a result of thyroid cancer.

There is a chance Denise could have had this procedure done without telling the public or her fans but she has not posted about any operations, cancers, or thyroid troubles on her social media. Denise has neither addressed the scar.

Natural dents can form in the skin over time, so there’s a chance it could just be a result of this. Until we have word from Denise, we can’t assume she’s undergone surgery.

