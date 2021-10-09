Has Gold Rush star Monica Beets had a baby and what's her name?











Monica Beets is known for her appearance on Discovery’s Gold Rush, and since season 12 began, fans are wondering if she has given birth.

Questions about whether Monica has brought a baby into the world have been on the rise, since she revealed she is pregnant during season 11.

Tony kept referring to his “granddaughter” during the previous season. Now season 12 is here, viewers want to know the latest on Monica’s pregnancy.

As Monica has become a fan favourite on Gold Rush, it’s no wonderfans are eager find out more. We found out all there is to know about the baby.

Gold Rush: Monica’s pregnancy

Monica dropped the news that she’s pregnant in a very subtle way.

During the August 14th episode, in season 11, she told her brother “I’m pregnant” before climbing in an excavator.

Later, Tony reveals that they are expecting a girl and mentions a “granddaughter” on the way.

This was revealed on Gold Rush – Winter’s Fortune: Force of Nature episode, when Monica said: “I’m pregnant and I’m still smaller than both of you.”

Tony also said: “Careful with my granddaughter so to speak.”

Has Monica Beets had her baby?

Yes, Monica has now welcomed a baby girl into the world.

She is the first child belonging to Monica and her husband Tyler Mayes.

Although Monica has kept life as a new mom quite private, she did share a Facebook picture with Tyler and her daughter on August 14th.

Now, Gold Rush fans are wondering what the couple named their baby, after the latest episode showed her with her newborn.

What did Monica name her baby?

Monica has not publicly revealed the name of her baby.

It’s likely she gave birth around August time, shortly before she uploaded her new profile picture with her daughter.

Two months on, the Gold Rush star is keeping her daughter’s name on the down low. However, it appears Monica does like unique names.

This is suggested through the name of her dog, Doyle Wolfgang von Frankenstein, who was present for their wedding photos!

