After Jenn and Friends were absent from their recent morning segment on Star 94.1, fans are worried that the show may have been cancelled by WSTR.

Morning radio shows can sometimes be the only thing to you through the morning commute.

However, fans of the Star 94.1 morning show ‘Jenn & Friends’ are starting to get concerned that the show may have been cancelled.

Huh. Appears Jenn and Friends isn’t on the Star 94.1 site.

Or on this morning. — Jaime (@JaimeVinings) September 9, 2020

Has Jenn and Friends been cancelled?

Unfortunately, it appears that the ‘Jenn & Friends’ morning show has been cancelled by Star 94.1 WSTR.

Host of the show Jenn Hobby posted a picture of the team to Facebook with the caption: “Hey friends, our crew wants to say thanks – thank you for waking up with us on Star 94.1. We have enjoyed all the laughs and memories with you. Wish we could’ve had longer to grow with you!”

“Life throws you curveballs, but just as you are doing through 2020, we will do our best to stay positive, persevere and look ahead to what’s next. Sending you all of our collective gratitude and love.” – Jenn Hobby, via Facebook.

Hey friends, our crew wants to say thanks – thank you for waking up with us on Star 94.1 . We have enjoyed all the… Posted by Jenn Hobby on Wednesday, 9 September 2020

Why was Jenn & Friends cancelled?

At the time of writing, we don’t have an exact reason as to why Jenn & Friends ceased airing.

Radio Insight has reported that there could be some big changes being made to the Entercom HOT AC ‘Star 94.1’ WSTR Smyrna/Atlanta GA station itself – could this be why the show was axed?

Star 94. 1 Atlanta also took to Twitter to say: “Change is inevitable. Growth is optional. You got this. Wishing you a great day ahead.”

Whilst we don’t have an exact reason why the morning show was cancelled, this was clearly an executive decision on the team as Jenn Hobby will be returning to the air solo.

When will Jenn Hobby return?

We don’t currently know when Jenn Hobby will return to regular broadcasts but is expected to be coming back to the station soon.

Star 94.1 Atlanta did reveal on Twitter that “Jenn will be back soon to share some exciting news for you from Atlanta’s Feel Good Station Star 94.1.”

Hopefully, we will get an update within the next couple of days, so keep checking back in.