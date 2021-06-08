Has Loz left Cartel Crew? Season 3 absence explained!











As a third season of VH1’s Cartel Crew launches on our screens, some fans may notice that Loz is nowhere to be seen. Has he left the show?

While they try to escape from the drug world they grew up in, cast members’ and their families’ lives have been followed on camera.

The show is now back, which sees the reality of their recent grief, loss, break-ups and relationships which have taken place over the last year.

So, where is Loz? Has he left Cartel Crew? We done some digging to find out whether he has exited the show for good, or if he’s making a return.

Who is Loz on Cartel Crew?

Carlos “Loz” Oliveros is a tattoo artist.

He is best known for his appearance on VH1’s Cartel Crew, and for working at tattoo shop Till the End Tattoos in Miami, Florida.

The reality TV star was involved in organized crime, before a death in his family led him to walk away from the lifestyle.

Loz is also a father to one daughter.

#CartelCrew finallyyyy coming back 🙌🏼 but where is Loz ? 🤔 — Apollonia (@NahlahV) May 31, 2021

Has Loz left Cartel Crew?

Yes, Loz reportedly left the tattoo shop on Cartel Crew

Several fans have questioned where Loz is, as far back as since season two, and especially now that he has not been spotted in the promo clips.

He is thought to have left the tattoo shop in 2019, which is likely why his absence on the VH1 series has been noticed by viewers for some time.

Loz is not on the season 3 cast list either, which confirms that he will not be starring in the current season.

I don’t see Loz on any of the promos and I really liked him. — Jennifer Feliz (@JennJennFeliz) June 7, 2021

Will Loz be coming back to Cartel Crew?

At the time of writing, there is no confirmation that Loz will return

Loz has not made any announcements that he will be making a comeback to Cartel Crew for this season, or for any future series.

However, he still states he is a cast member for Cartel Crew in his Instagram bio, so it hasn’t been ruled out completely.

He continues to upload his latest tattoo work to his Instagram profile, and appears to be based at Southern Pines, North Carolina.

