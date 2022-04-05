Have any of Rock The Block houses been sold as season three finale airs?













HGTV’s Rock The Block aired its season three finale on March 4, 2022, and fans have been discussing it ever since. But, have any of the houses on the show been sold?

Fans are busy congratulating the winners of the show’s season three – Egypt and Mike. The stars competed against Leslie Davis and Lyndsay Lamb, Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas, and Dave and Jenny Marrs, the married couple from Arkansas who are famous for their show ‘Fixer to Fabulous,’

SEE: Taylor Swift left a Blank Space on the 2022 Grammys red carpet

Have any of the Rock The Block houses been sold?

For all the fans who are wondering if the stunning homes from the HGTV show actually get sold, the answer is yes.

Not only are the beautiful houses on sale, but some of them have already been bought and families have even moved into them.

As reported by The Signal, Gloria Tsang Winnick, a viewer of the show, bought one of the four Rock the Block projects in Pardee Homes’ Aliento community, in Santa Clarita, California, after season one concluded.

“We had a house in the West Adams area of Los Angeles, and it was a 100-year-old craftsman. We were always watching HGTV to get ideas about fixing our own house, and it’s just something that we really like to watch. … I’ve always really liked Leanne’s work, so when I realized she was doing that show, we watched it,” the viewer said.

She recalls mailing HGTV to find out if the network was indeed selling the homes featured on the show.

“We ended up coming up and, of course, I fell in love with the house entirely — still not thinking there was any way I could ever buy it,” Gloria revealed.

The neighbourhood turned out a perfect fit for the family too. The mum quickly put her (then) current house on sale and entered a contract for her dream home.

As Distractify reports, the trick behind bagging a deal on one of the HGTV houses is to catch it when goes on the market.

What’s the value of a Rock The Block house?

The Distractify report reveals that in January 2021, Jasmine Roth’s winning $1.149 million houses in Santa Clarita were listed for sale.

Egypt and Mike’s winning house from season three was valued at $931,000.

“Originally, the houses were valued at $500,000 each. Then we gave everybody $225,000 to design and finish the homes. So, all in, the investment is $725,000. Well, I am happy to announce that the winning house was appraised at $931,000,” judge Drew Scott revealed.

Fans react to the show’s finale

Most fans were thrilled about the show’s finale episode.

Congrats to Egypt and Mike for winning HGTV’s Rock The Block…but Keith and Evan, your home is the one I’d buy! #HGTV #RocktheBlock — Devin B King (@DevinKing) April 5, 2022

rock the block is the best show on hgtv. — liv (@FakeGirlyGirl) April 5, 2022

Why aren’t there real appraisers on Rock the Block? Meh 😑 Even and Keith got treated badly — Kim Damron 🛹 (@KimDamron1) April 5, 2022

It was awesome. Great competition from all 4 teams, but I had Egypt and Mike winning when they did the 4 sided brick and connected the outside frog room to the rest of the house. — BBallRef314 (@BBallRef314) April 5, 2022

The best thing on TV this evening is Rock the Block season finale. — Travis Benge (@TravisRyanBenge) April 4, 2022

Your first look at SAS Rogue Heroes | Teaser Trailer | BBC BridTV 9328 Your first look at SAS Rogue Heroes | Teaser Trailer | BBC https://i.ytimg.com/vi/Tdvzw7xa534/hqdefault.jpg 986046 986046 center 22403

WATCH ROCK THE BLOCK FINALE ON HGTV

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK