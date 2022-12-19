Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ heartbreaking final text he sent to his “devastated” grandfather is truly moving. As his ‘Da Da’ reveals, there were ‘no signs’ of the awful tragedy that unfolded just days later.

tWitch Boss worked as a DJ on The Ellen Show from 2014 until it concluded in 2022 and was made an executive producer in 2020.

The 40-year-old was tragically found dead in a hotel room at the Oak Tree Motel in LA after leaving home on Monday, December 12, without his car. When he didn’t return home the following day, his wife, Allison, filed a police report. Allison shared the heartbreaking news of his death on December 14, in a devastating statement.

It has since been reported that Boss died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. However, his family has not confirmed an official cause of death.

Following the news, tWitch’s grandfather, Eddy Boss, traveled from Arizona to be with the rest of the family during this tough time. Boss is now encouraging others to look out for warning signs in their loved ones, despite him not seeing any in Stephen.

Heartbreaking final text Stephen tWitch Boss sent to his ‘devastated’ grandad

Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

The DJ messaged his grandfather just days before his death exclaiming: “I love you Dad-Dad.” Whilst Eddy acknowledges this looks like a simple text on the surface, he now knows that “every word has meaning.”

Eddy Boss, 84, told Daily Mail there were “no signs” of mental health issues in the weeks leading up to his tragic death.

Boss explained: “We spoke as recently as Saturday on more than one occasion. He was the same happy-go-lucky person that he’s always been. We had no indication that anything was out of the ordinary.”

Eddy described his grandson as being “generous” and “humble” as he “brought light” into the lives of everyone surrounding him. He also admitted that the whole family is “completely devastated right now.”

Boss reflected: “All I can say is he was a beautiful person that contributed so much to this world and to everyone he met in a positive way. We miss him dearly and we’re hurting tremendously.”

Stephen Boss shares loving Happy Birthday post to ‘Da Da’

Grandad Boss and Stephen have a close relationship. Just four days before his death, the Ellen Show producer shared a sweet birthday message for him on social media. In the post, Stephen shared two snaps of himself and his grandfather smiling together.

One picture showed Stephen as a little boy standing next to Eddy; who was sporting a red shirt with ‘STEPHEN’S GRAMPS’ plastered across it. The other photo was a recent selfie of the duo grinning at the camera. With many fans commenting that they bear a resemblance to one another.

The heartwarming post is captioned: “Shouting the BIGGESST HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY GRANDFATHER (DADA)! I love you! IG fam help me wish him happy birthday.”

Fans at the time flooded the comments section with birthday wishes for Eddy. Many comments are now dedicated to Stephen as fans pay tribute to the late dancer.

If you are affected by any issues raised in the article or would like someone to speak to, please call the Samaritans for free on 116 123. You can also email them at [email protected] or visit samaritans.org to find your nearest branch in the UK. In the US, please visit Samaritans USA for more information.

You can also contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255) or text 741741 to get in touch with the Crisis Text Line. Americans can now call or text 988 to reach out and speak to a counselor.

