Heather Dubrow's son Nicholas is just one part of a talented family double act













Heather Dubrow made her return to The Real Housewives of Orange County for season 16 along with her husband Terry and fans have loved seeing her back on their screens alongside her four beautiful children.

The couple has been together for over 20 years and during this time they have had four children who are all almost adults. Two of their children are twin boys, Nicholas and Max.

Reality Titbit did some digging on their son Nick and has all the details about who he is, his Instagram as well as Heather’s recent exciting news about her son’s future plans.

Photo by Tasia Wells/Getty Images for Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric Aids Foundation

Meet Nicholas Dubrow

Nicholas is one of the twins that Heather and Terry share together, the couple has been together for over 20 years and their kids are maturing quickly. Nicholas and Max were her firstborn and were delivered on November 24 2003 making them both 18.

Heather recently shared an adorable birthday tribute for her boys that said:

I mean… I just can’t … 18?!? Nicky and Max, I love you both so much (separate toasts and many tears tonight!!! Heather Dubrow, Instagram

Nick currently lives with his mom and dad as well as his twin brother Max and his two younger sisters in Orange County, however, this won’t be for long as the high school graduate recently received some very exciting fans.

Heather shared some exciting news about her son’s future

Being 18 Nick recently faced the hard decision of deciding which college he wanted to go to. His first choice was Loyola Marymount University in New York City and the verdict of the application recently came in.

Heather posted a clip on her Instagram on November 23 last year revealing the moment that Nick found out his fate as they waited for him to open the acceptance email from the university.

Nick looked extremely nervous, however, he didn’t need to be as we soon saw in the video, Nick, Heather and his brother all screamed and cheered as the 18-year-old found out that he had been accepted into his dream college.

The moment was very wholesome and it seems like Nick has a bright future ahead of him!

Nick’s Instagram explored

Nick has an Instagram account and you can find him under the handle @nickdubrow. His account boasts an impressive 12.5K followers however he only has 5 posts so far.

Most of his pictures show images of him with friends, with one picture showing him at prom with his mates looking very dapper in a black tailored suit.

There are also some cool pictures of him driving in the sunset and from his time at high school. Fans are hoping now that he is off to New York City for university, we will get to see a lot more of Nicholas.

