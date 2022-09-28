









Heather Gay is getting The Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City (RHOSLC) fans seriously excited by sharing memes on her Instagram ahead of the season 3 premiere. They involve a photo of the star hugging her friend’s child.

The new season is filled with drama, from Jen Shah’s court case to Whitney opening up about her childhood. Heather is also involved in some serious gossip when she accuses Meredith of having a superiority complex.

Just hours ahead of the first episode of the season, Heather got viewers eager to tune in by sharing a photo of her hugging her friend and podcast co-host Dre Robinson’s daughter Elsha, who is seen smiling in the snap:

Heather posts season 3 memes

In fact, Heather shared a series of memes ahead of the RHOSLC season 3 release on Wednesday, September 28. She is seen hugging Elsha La Pointe, who represents ‘me’ while the hug represents the show.

Other memes using the photo, which show Heather’s protective hug around them, include:

Rihanna performing at Super Bowl

Bravocon

RHOSLC, RHOP (Real Housewives of Potomac) and Bravocon

#BravoTV

Fans seriously ready for RHOSLC

Following Heather’s post, several fans were getting seriously excited for showtime (8pm). Her comments were flooded with anticipation and eagerness for the first episode to air on Bravo.

One follower wrote: “Readyyyyy! Can’t wait to see you on my screen again!”

The senior social content producer for Bravo, The Prima Donald, said: “LOL yasssss these memes! Coming for my job!!!”

“I’ve missed you so much!!! Can’t wait for tonight boo!!”, wrote an RHOSLC fan.

What’s to come on season 3

Season 3 is going to be packed with drama. The long-awaited series hasn’t got one minute without some juicy gossip, which includes a cast trip to a sandy beach and a whole lot of skiing.

The cast will be joined by friends Danna Bui-Negrete, Angie Harrington and Angie Katsanevas.

“We are pulling on a thread on a sweater,” Heather says in the trailer. “This is not the end. This is the beginning.”

Photo by Getty Images/Getty Images for Vox Media

