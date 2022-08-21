Heather spoils Tarek rotten with incredible Porsche track birthday surprise













Selling Sunset star Heather El Moussa has spoiled her husband Tarek rotten with an early birthday present.

The reality TV star shared the incredible gift with fans online and posed up a storm.

Heather, who is currently pregnant with the couple’s first child together, updated her followers earlier this week.

She explained the day out for hubby Tarek was a surprise – and what a surprise it was for the House Flipping star.

Heather’s surprise birthday present for Tarek El Moussa

Heather joked the couple were preparing their newborn for driving and a life of motor cars. But really it was a present for 41-year-old Tarek.

The 34-year-old mum-to-be captioned the adorable shot: “Showing off my baby bump in the front, and my mama jacket in the back 🥰🤰🏼💗

“Brought our baby to the @porsche racetrack cause Tarek wants to teach him young… kidding. 😜😂 I surprised my love with an early birthday adventure, and the birthday surprises just keep coming. ☺️ What’s the best birthday surprise you’ve ever gotten!? I’m going to need ideas for next year, hahaha”.

Tarek himself commented it was “so much fun” and dubbed the Netflix star as “best wife ever!” on the post.

Heather and Tarek’s baby on the way

It comes as the stars, who are set to have their own house flipping show, are expecting their first child together.

Heather has been a proud stepmom to Tarek’s children, Brayden and Taylor. She often gushes about the kids and being an ‘extra’ mom on social media.

The pair recently revealed they were expecting last month with a series of gorgeous shots of Heather’s baby bump on the beach.

The duo also had a fun gender reveal party. They found out the new addition is set to be a boy in emotional scenes.