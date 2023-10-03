Holly and Wayne on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way have officially tied the knot in a South African wedding. We looked at where the couple is now after saying ‘I Do’. Are they still together?!

The 90 Day Fiance couple faced the border restrictions as they navigated their relationship overseas. However, the long-distance romance was all worth it. We looked inside Holly and Wayne’s relationship.

Holly and Wayne on 90 Day Fiance

After crossing paths on a dating site meant for Jehovah’s Witnesses, Holly, 44, a barber from Utah, and Wayne got engaged just three days into Holly’s first visit to Wayne’s native of South Africa.

Holly’s mom Judy is concerned for her daughter’s safety in the overseas country has been a topic, while the 90 Day Fiance star doesn’t feel safe living in Wayne’s place, which has been broken into three times.

She decided to quit her job as a hairdresser and follow her heart to South Africa. Holly felt ready to spend three months in Wayne’s country to start their life together.

The Other Way couple say ‘I Do’

Wayne and Holly tied the knot in a small South African wedding attended by a small group of guests. They didn’t have any wedding vows, which baffled fans, but “everything was perfect.”

Holly got emotional as she worried about her future with Wayne after learning that the plumbing business owner was behind in his loan payments, making her question her trust in her future partner.

Wayne said that losing everything made him feel “less of a man,” and he was determined to prove himself to her. And to feel safer in her new city, Holly made an appointment for them to visit a gated community.

Where they are post-wedding

Holly and Wayne on 90 Day Fiance are still together. She has posted jokey videos with him on TikTok and Instagram, such as when she told Wayne someone had grabbed her, and he became protective.

Fans have spotted clues that they might have split because Holly confirmed she’s seemingly back in Utah after revealing that her address has been linked as a result of cyberbullying.

However, several videos throughout September feature Wayne. Holly also posted cryptic videos on her Instagram, including a June 2023 video about what it’s like as an “American woman living in South Africa.”

WATCH 90 DAY FIANCE: THE OTHER WAY ON TLC EVERY MONDAY AT 8 PM