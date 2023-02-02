Honey Boo Boo in 2023 shocked her Instagram followers when she shared how she’s doing today. She posted a body empowerment photoshoot that happened a year ago and said she sees see a “big difference” now.

Alana Thompson today is a totally different woman from the 2012 youngster who soared to fame at the age of eight. Now 17 years old, Honey Boo Boo has noticed how much her body has changed in the last year.

She says she’s “always struggled with her self-image” but opened up on just how much her confidence has changed since taking part in the empowering photoshoot with photographer Kelly Leverett.

Photo by Wil R/Star Max/GC Images

Alana Thompson: Instagram throwback

Alana shared a series of photos on Instagram which sees her reflect on a body empowerment photoshoot she had done in January 2022. The first snap in the post was a sign which reads: “I wish I had her butt.”

Another signpost held by Alana read: “I wish my stomach was flat.” The last three photos saw Honey Boo Boo posing by herself and with fellow women in a bra and cycling shorts, smiling and holding their wishes on paper.

Reflecting on the photo shoot, Alana said she’s “always had weight on” her. In July 2022, Honey Boo Boo admitted she has “no motivation” to lose weight, so she is getting surgery because that is “the easiest way,” Page Six reports.

Honey Boo Boo now: 2023

Honey Boo Boo claimed she sees a “big difference” when comparing herself to January 2022 and has been going to the gym five days a week since 2023 began. With newfound motivation, she’s committed to exercising.

However, Alana hasn’t always been this committed to the gym. She told Entertainment Weekly last year:

I will say I’ve tried, but the one thing with me is I have no motivation. I have no motivation to just keep going to the gym every day. I have no motivation to keep eating healthy because, like, I’m gonna eat what I think is good.

She was also due to get weight loss surgery in August 2022, Page Six claimed, but has not spoken out or confirmed undergoing the endoscopic sleeve gastroplasty procedure since then.

Where Alana is now amid transformation

Alana’s older sister Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon was granted full custody of her in July 2022. Alana also maintained her relationship with her boyfriend, Dralin, and often shares snaps of their days out together.

She has been dating the 21-year-old college student since early 2021. Fans of the star claim she’s “losing weight” and is “looking amazing” as she embarks on a new body-focused journey this year.

Alana’s weight loss transformation came to light during a January 31 post on her Instagram. In just one month of going to the gym most days of the week, Honey Boo boo’s new look certainly didn’t go amiss.

Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

