Alana Thompson aka Honey Boo Boo is immune to people criticizing her four-year age gap with her boyfriend, Dralin Carswell. In fact, she’s told her haters to “get out of her face” about it.

The Toddlers & Tiaras alum, 17, said in a recent podcast that she and Carswell, 21, have received backlash for their relationship.

Ever since the couple went public last year, fans have been in uproar over the fact that Dralin is a college student and Alana is still a teenager in high school.

However, Honey Boo Boo is fed up with the trolls and has hit back at the haters in a tell-all interview with Dumb Blonde podcast host Bunnie DeFord.

Alana tells haters to ‘get out of her face’ over boyfriend’s age gap

The conversation around Alana’s love life begins by her exclaiming that she just got her driver’s license. However, she insists that she still prefers being a “passenger princess” as he boyfriend “takes her everywhere she needs to go.”

This gave the Dumb Blonde podacast host an opportunity to speak about Thompson’s relationship controversy. Alana revealed why she thinks people have a problem with her relationship as the reality star stated: “I think it’s not so much the age to it, I also think it’s because he’s a different race to me.”

She later continued: “Half of ya’lls mom’s are like 43 and their dad’s are like 70 so get out of my face.” Bunnie then jokes about not being good at counting anything aside from money and attempts to figure out how old Dralin will be when Alana turns 21.

Her older sister Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon, who was granted sole custody of Thompson in April 2022, also approves of her sister’s boyfriend. She revealed: “My kids love Dralin, his family are super respectful, Dralin is super respectful.”

Alana Thompson sparks engagement rumors

Thompson and Carswell have been dating since the spring of 2021 but they didn’t go Instagram official until the end of September.

Fans felt the relationship was moving quickly and some even thought they were engaged; after Thompson was photographed wearing a diamond ring in June. However, her rep told Page Six at the time it was “just a ring.”

It appears that Alana is over the hate and all she cares about is getting the green light from her family. Thompson told Entertainment Tonight earlier this year: “I don’t care because, like, at the end of the day, my sister approves, his mom approves and we’re happy, so what fans got to say or what haters got to say, I don’t really care.”

Alana and family defend age gap with her boyfriend

Following the controversy, even her mother “Mama” June Shannon, defended her daughter, exclaiming that she’s not “the 6-, 7-year-old child y’all fell in love with 11 years ago” anymore.

June told TooFab that her daughter is: “getting a lot of hate because she’s in an interracial relationship [and] he is older.” She further emphasised that her daughter is old enough to make her own decisions.

Pumpkin, 22, further defended Alana’s relationship and said that they are “on the same wavelength” before stating: “She’s not getting married, she’s not having a kid, she’s doing very good in school.”

Honey Boo Boo fans have also come to Alana’s defence. With many pointing out that the teenager’s older sister and her husband, Joshua Efird were the same age as Thompson and Carswell when they began dating.

