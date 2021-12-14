How Cyn Santana Hip-Hopped her way to almost $1million











Cyn Santana has rapped and Hip-Hopped her way to almost $1million in net worth, and certainly seemed to show off her lavish lifestyle on the recent Family Reunion of Love & Hip Hop.

The singer, rapper, and activist was first introduced to the New York franchise in 2013, when she was Erica Mena’s love interest. Eight years on, she has a family of her own, and is a mom to a young son.

We explore how Cyn Santana has made such a successful income for herself…

Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images for Turkish Designers

Inside Cyn Santana’s music career

It all started in season five, when Cyn began her music career. She released the single ‘How Can You Leave?’ with producer Cisco Rosado, in tribute to her late brother Joel who committed suicide the year before.

Cyn’s latest single is ‘Come’, released on June 29th this year, where she taps into her Salvadoran-Dominican roots. The track is the most popular compared to her other songs, at over 800K listens on Spotify so far.

However, it took a lot of hard work to get to this point of success. She actually began posting parody videos on YouTube, before she became known for starring on Love and Hip Hop.

Another popular track by Cyn Santana is her ‘Real Life’ song, produced by Rich Morris in 2019 independently.

On Santana’s birthday on October 20th, 2020, she released her debut album ‘Redirected Energy’ consisting of 9 tracks. Overall, she has over 29K monthly listeners on Spotify alone!

The LAHH star’s net worth

Cyn Santana’s net worth in 2021 has reached a whopping $900,000, just under $1million!

Now with a big fanbase, she is also an Instagram influencer and has a huge 3.9 million followers on the platform.

Some of her co-stars, such as Rich Dollaz, have a huge $1.5million to their name. He is now dating Cyn Santana’s ex love interest Erica Mena.

Cyn’s ex Joe Budden has a net worth of $6million, mainly due to his career as an entertainer and broadcaster.

I didn’t know Cyn was back on #LHHFamReunion 🥰 — Lacey 💋 (@xLaurenLacey) December 14, 2021

REVEALED: Are Chrissy and Chink from Love and Hip Hop together?

Who is Cyn Santana’s baby daddy?

Cyn Santana’s baby father is Joe Budden. She welcomed their son Lexington together in 2017.

She starred on LAHH alongside Joe in Season 9, after they began dating in 2016.

In the season finale, Joe proposed and the two become engaged. However, Cyn had called off the engagement by season ten, after accusing Joe of cheating.