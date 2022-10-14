









Davide Sanclimenti and Ekin-Su were quick to shut down split rumours after they spoke about moving in together during an interview at the National Television Awards 2022. Plus, the way he looked at her has everyone in tears.

The NTAs saw 21 years of Ant and Dec being given the Best Presenter award, and Gemma Collins and dad Michael revealing a winner on stage. But there was just one couple heavily on Love Island fans’ minds: Davide and Ekin-Su.

A viral video circulating social media shows Davide looking at Ekin longingly, which has left everyone in tears of happiness. It comes after split rumours had began circulating, which were clearly shut down with their PDA.

Davide and Ekin-Su kiss at NTAs

The Love Island winners wore black outfits to the National Television Awards that complemented each other well, from Ekin’s sparkly lace gown to Davide’s black suit paired with a yellow tie (and socks!).

Cameras captured them packing on the PDA with a kiss at the table, while the two made sure to provide some behind the scenes videos on their Instagram pages of the night out. It came after Ekin spent all day training for Dancing on Ice.

When they arrived, Davide and Ekin were seen looking into each other’s eyes. As a result, he is trending on Twitter purely for the way he has been staring at his other half following an interview that went viral.

Fans coo over how Davide looks at Ekin

Aside from Davide literally not taking his eyes off Ekin-Su, who wore a red lip and slicked-back hair, an interview doing the rounds on social media has fans reacting with heart eyes and tears of happiness.

One fan reacted to the viral video with: “I’m crying Davide, that was the cutest thing I’ve ever seen.”

Another said: “The most beautiful thing is how supportive he is and how she’s genuinely humbled by his compliments.”

“Davide is so crazy in love with Ekin… He’s gone #ekinde,” penned a Twitter user.

Even before the awards took place, Ekin posed in their hotel room while he stood there and let her have her moment. And throughout the night, Davide held his girlfriend close, leaving avid Love Island viewers sobbing.

The Love Island duo faced split rumors

When Ekin-Su attended the launch of her collaboration with hair brand Beauty Works without Davide, fans feared the pair had split up, but this is not the case. At the time, Davide shared on Instagram that he was in Bristol.

He also posted a photo of him at a recent event in Ibiza while the launch went ahead. Then last week, Ekin jetted to Rome where she was once again spotted alone as Davide partied it up in a different country.

However, the two have now squashed the split rumors by discussing moving in together and kissing each other at the awards night. They have both had incredibly busy schedules since their Love Island exit, and remain as a couple.

