Keeping Up with the Kardashians returned with a record-breaking season 18 in 2020.

Ever since the reality show aired on E! Entertainment, it has detailed every little bit and part of the Kardashian-Jenner clan’s life. From the glitz and drama to new relationships and children, viewers across the world have seen the growth and success of the glamorous family.

In Thursday’s episode (April 30th), Scott Disick candidly opened up about the death of his parents which he has avoided talking about in the past.

How did Scott Disick’s parents die?

Scott Disick’s mother Bonnie Disick died from a long illness, while the death of his father Jeff Disick is unknown.

According to a previous media report from Los Angeles Times, Bonnie died at the age of 63 in 2013 from an illness that she suffered for a long time.

Scott’s father Jeff passed away just a few months after his mother’s death, but there has been a bigger mystery around his death as Scott never revealed what illness his dad had suffered from.

Previous reports have suggested that Jeff had cancer and died in a nursing home in Los Angeles. He died in January 2014, three months after Bonnie’s death.

Scott Disick discusses parents on KUWTK

In episode 6 of series 18 (April 30th), named ‘Family Matters’, Scott candidly opened up about his parents Bonnie and Jeff.

Looking through old childhood pictures, Scott explained that talking about his parents’ death is a subject that he avoided talking about in the media spotlight. He said:

Losing my parents is not an easy subject for me to talk about. It puts me in a very vulnerable place, to remember them and think about them.

In the same episode, Kim and Khloé encouraged Scott to talk to his father’s friend Dave so that he can share past memories about his parents.

Viewers share heartwarming posts about Scott’s parents

Viewers watching at home have shared heartfelt posts on Twitter, saying how hard it must have been for Scott to lose both of his parents within a few months.

Losing both of your parents is the hardest thing ever. Glad to see @ScottDisick going down memory lane #KUWTK — keeepingupwithj0j0 (@j0j04LYF) May 1, 2020

