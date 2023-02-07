Chrisley Knows Best fans are asking how the Chrisleys got ‘caught’ as Todd and Julie serve out prison sentences on charges of bank fraud and tax evasion. Before their trial in May 2022, they were both accused of submitting false documents.

After a nearly three-week jury trial, Todd and Julie Chrisley were convicted of bank and tax fraud offenses and sent to federal prison. They both reported to different prisons in January 2023.

“Over the course of a decade, the defendants defrauded banks out of tens of millions of dollars while evading payment of their federal income taxes,” said U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan, as reported by Justice Gov.

How did the Chrisleys get ‘caught’?

According to a court report from the United States Attorney’s Office, the Chrisleys, with the help of their former business partner, reportedly submitted false bank statements, audit reports, and personal financial statements to Georgia community banks to obtain loans.

When the IRS requested information about bank accounts in Julie Chrisley’s name, the Chrisleys reportedly transferred ownership of the corporate bank account to a relative to further conceal their income from the IRS, the same court report states.

In addition, the Chrisleys reportedly failed to file tax returns or pay any taxes for 2013, 2014, 2015, or 2016 tax years. As a part of the tax evasion scheme, their accountant Peter Tarantino was convicted of filing two false corporate tax returns.

On the same day Todd and Julie were convicted, Tarantino was also sentenced to 36 months in prison. He will begin serving his sentence on May 1, 2023, as he is still recovering from hip surgery.

After learning of the grand jury investigation, Julie Chrisley reportedly submitted a fraudulent document in response to a grand jury subpoena to make it appear that the Chrisleys had not lied to the bank, court documents conclude.

How many years did the Chrisleys get?

Todd received 12 years and Julie was ordered to serve seven years, meaning they’re in prison for a combined 19 years. The court report charges them with conspiring to defraud community banks in the Atlanta area to obtain more than $36 million.

The Chrisleys’ daughter Savannah talkes about her parents’ conviction on her Unlocked podcast: “It’s weird to say going to a prison camp gave me peace, but one thing I will say is I’ve never felt the presence of Jesus more than I did in that room.

“It’s such an overwhelming feeling. I’m sitting there in a room with my dad and all these other men and never felt the presence of Jesus like that. The people in there are so misunderstood and I hope this podcast will soften hearts.”

Savannah opened up about how “tough” it was to say goodbye to her parents from home knowing it was the “last time they would potentially be in the free world for god only knows how long.”

Todd and Julie to appeal in February

Savannah revealed on her podcast: “We are filing the appeal and that will happen in mid-February.” The Sassy By Savannah owner added she is “putting her faith” in the family’s attorneys and God.

The Chrisleys’ daughter got emotional during her most recent episode on January 31 and said it was “tough” that her parents were “gone.” However, she added, Todd and Julie were “okay”.

Todd and Julie Chrisley have maintained their innocence since the beginning of their trial. They pled guilty in front of a court jury, but claimed the loans were taken out prior to the launch of their first television show in 2014.

