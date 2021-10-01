Chrisley Knows Best: How did Todd Chrisley break his leg?











Chrisley Knows Best star Todd Chrisley broke his leg, but still talks about the pain he goes through to this day. So what happened?

Real estate mogul and father-of-five Todd heads the Chrisley family, who share their life with The USA Network cameras every Thursday.

We get an insight into the dramas, fun times and scary moments – yes, all of it – on the show, which includes Todd’s ongoing leg pain.

This leaves fans constantly wondering how he actually broke his leg before. Reality Titbit has all the details about his injury.

REVEALED: Grayson Chrisley’s sparkling teeth without braces

How Todd Chrisley broke his leg

Todd broke his leg by slipping on stones near a pool and falling.

He had ran from the pool house to the main house in the rain, before he fell and realised he could no longer move.

Craftopia | Season 2 Official Trailer | HBO Max

The Chrisley Knows Best star shared the story of what happened on the podcast he runs with wife Julie Chrisley, Chrisley’s Confessions.

As a result, Todd went on crutches in July 2019 due to breaking his fibula.

Todd Chrisley: Leg update

The reality TV star had to get surgery, which consisted of putting a steel plate and eight screws in his leg.

He has since been looking into a laser treatment to make the scar fade.

Todd may sometimes still suffer from pain in his leg, but it hasn’t stopped him from doing ordinary things, such as water-skiing.

Before the incident, he said he had never broken a bone in his life and that the only procedures that had been done to him were Botox and fillers.

UPDATE: What happened to Jacob from ‘My Feet Are Killing Me’?

Todd’s other health issues

Todd has also been treated for a burst salivary gland, but several fans were convinced he had plastic surgery as he kept wearing turtlenecks.

This took place during season six of Chrisley Knows Best.

He was also diagnosed with gout as a consequence of his diet, which included two sweet teas from McDonald’s, followed by three Cokes.

Todd also had kidney stones, but said that aside from that, breaking his leg is the worst pain he has ever felt.

Since then, he has been working towards correcting his broken leg, with support from his family and medical professionals.

Nah cause why is Todd Chrisley like this 😭😭 #ChrisleyKnowsBest — The Libra. (@KrishaMariahh) September 3, 2021

WATCH CHRISLEY KNOWS BEST ON USA NETWORK THURSDAYS AT 9 PM AND GROWING UP CHRISLEY AT 9.30 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK