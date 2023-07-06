How does Deep Fake Love (Falso Amor) on Netflix work? It’s the question that Netflix fans are asking after a new reality series saw partners get convinced their partner is cheating on them. However, it could be AI technology.

With a 100,000 euro prize on the line, five couples are putting their relationships to the test by watching videos and guessing whether their partner is getting steamy with someone else, or not. The power of AI technology has a lot of the ten participants convinced their other half has been unfaithful. So, how does Falso Amor work?

How does Deep Fake Love work?

Deep Fake Love uses artificial intelligence to put a partner’s face onto an actor. The participants are shown a video, with a button to press if they think it is their other half, and have to guess if it is them or a ‘deep fake’.

A ‘deep fake’ is a video of a person in which their face or body has been digitally altered so that they appear to be someone else, typically used maliciously or to spread false information.

In this case, a cast member only wins $100K if they guess correctly how their partner is acting.

Fans shocked at AI technology

When the new Netflix show came out, which is similar to Dance Monsters in the way that it uses technology to make it look like something is happening when it isn’t, fans were in shock at how realistic it looked.

One fan penned: “Just the most insane for a reality show coming out on Netflix called deep fake love where they show a couple their respective partner cheating on them and they need to guess whether it’s real or a deep fake.”

“There’s a show on Netflix called deepfake love and it is ridiculous,” reacted a fellow viewer.

Falso Amor – prize money

Falso Amor works by giving prize money of 100,000 euros (approximately £85,000) to the couple who guesses correctly whether their partner is cheating on them. There are tears, heartbreak, and serious walk-outs during filming!

Manuel and Aida walked into the experiment while planning their wedding, with the latter wanting to make sure she ties the knot with the right person. If they take home the prize, their special day would be a blast…

Deep Fake Love’s AI technology tricks each participant into thinking their partner has been unfaithful, with some – such as Javi – going into the show to prove they are loyal to Paula after he got back with her and was dishonest.

