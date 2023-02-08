Fans ask how Nanny Faye Chrisley is doing as her grandson Chase’s Instagram showed him taking her to her hospital appointment at 7am in the morning. They recently made a TV comeback on Chrisley Knows Best.

Health updates on Nanny Faye have been demanded by viewers, who hope she’s doing okay following the announcement that she’s got cancer. In June 2022, it was revealed she was diagnosed with bladder cancer.

How is Nanny Faye doing? It’s the question that Chase gave some answers to in his latest Instagram post on February 2, 2023. He shared a video of him taking her to the wrong doctor’s address in the early hours.

How is Nanny Faye doing?

Nanny Faye is currently undergoing cancer treatment. She attends weekly treatment appointments with the help of and support of her family. Speaking on episode 226 of Chrisley Confessions, Julie Chrisley said in early January:

She starts treatments again in another couple of months. We’re just praying it all goes well and we thank you for your support. We thank you for your prayers… we don’t take that lightly.

Julie said the family is “praying daily” and assured fans that Nanny Faye is “hanging in there.” She still provides Cameo personalized videos, with January 19, 2023, her latest post on the website – two days after her son Todd went to prison.

Chase‘s Instagram showed a recent video shared on February 6, 2023. He was seen with Nanny Faye sitting next to him in the passenger seat of his car, claiming that she never gives him the address of her doctor’s appointments.

Her grandson said that he is driving her to her doctor that day, adding:

Nanny Faye refuses to give me an address so I have to guess where we need to turn because she won’t tell me, and what just happened Nanny?

Nanny Faye, dressed in a blue jacket, responds: “We made a mistake.” Chase then proceeds to add, “7am people, 7am.” Over 82K people have liked the video on Chase’s Instagram in just six days since it was uploaded.

Faye receives wishes amid cancer battle

Nanny Faye has been inundated with well wishes on Chase Chrisley’s Instagram page, especially as she hasn’t been active on her own Instagram since 2019. Many Chrisley Knows Best fans hope she’s doing okay.

One fan wrote: “I’ve been worried about Nanny Faye (and, of course, the rest of you!) It was good to see her, if only briefly. Continued prayers for all of you. 🙏♥️🙏.”

Another penned on Chase’s Instagram: “Love seeing you guys together. Stay strong we are here supporting you all. Nanny Faye 😂😂😂 keep being you ❤️.”

“So good to see Nanny Faye! Praying for her healing 🙏🏼 and your family. ❤️,” commented a viewer.

